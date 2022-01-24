About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Share knowledge about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Engage in conversations about vaccine hesitancy in a respectful and empathetic way.

  • Direct people to credible sources for further information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Recognize and respond to misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Skills you will gain

  • Misinformation Response
  • Active Listening
  • Communication
  • Public Health
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Why are people hesitant about vaccines and how can we effectively communicate with people who are hesitant?

19 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min)
16 minutes to complete

What is the immune system and what is the SARS CoV-2 virus?

16 minutes to complete
1 hour to complete

What are vaccines, how are they developed, and which COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the US?

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

How to spot and respond to misinformation online

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min)
15 minutes to complete

Vaccines for 5-11 year olds

15 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

