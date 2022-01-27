ML
Feb 2, 2022
Being a parent myself, this course taught me more to be a pro active dealing with those parents and giving them assurances what this vaccin coan do to our childrens. Thank you so much for this course.
LG
Feb 22, 2022
Great course for learning best practices for communicating the effectiveness and safety of Covid vaccines. The training addresses vaccine hesitancy and misinformation in an easy to understand format.
By Linda M•
Jan 27, 2022
This training course was very informative and enlightening. I am a Public Health Nurse who will use these techniques to speak with parents and others on spreading correct information regarding Covid 19 disease and Vaccines. Spreading expert and true information will only help increase the knowledge to help combat this epidemic.
By Julia R G A•
Jan 26, 2022
Simply necessary and reassuring for everybody, even those with previous knowledge in biological topics. With knowledge, patience and respect, everything gets better.
By Ashley D•
Jan 25, 2022
I gathered a lot of good information about strategies to dispel misinformation and connect to those who have concerns.
By Eileen O•
Jan 26, 2022
Good solid concepts presented, and a link to a 5-minute game that is an excellent way to demonstrate why social media is so insidious and successful for spreading disinformation, etc. A primary
By Margaret T•
Feb 7, 2022
The course provided a useful overview of vaccine development, facts related to COVID and stratgies for discussing vaccination with people who are "vaccine hesitant".
By Peggy H•
Jan 28, 2022
I found the information and skills taught in this course to be very useful and will be a more effective communicator as a result.
By Abigail T•
Jan 27, 2022
Helpful information. Great tips for communicating well with others on the topic of Covid-19 vaccines and for recognizing and responding to misinformation. A few typos throughout. Note: The lesson slides don’t work in the Coursera app—only on a computer. The discussion forums don’t work, and there is no way to contact the instructor.
By Olivier S•
Jan 26, 2022
Highly informative. The tips and suggestions for how to discuss the issues and concerns with other is extremely beneficial in limiting misinformation. However, people do need to practice these techniques - especially now that we know them.
By MA. S F L•
Feb 3, 2022
By Toni W•
Jan 31, 2022
Very informative and easy to follow. Will be more than able to talk to parents about COVID Vaccine to help them understand better starting with my own family!
By Olamide A•
Jan 28, 2022
This course is absolutely impactful and I am glad I took the course. I am looking forward to applying all have I have learnt in real life. Thank you so much!
By Oanh L•
Feb 2, 2022
Great course. This enriches my knowledge about the subject, and I feel more confident now when talking to people something about the Covid vaccin. Thanks.
By Kristen R•
Jan 31, 2022
Gives great information about the COVID-19 vaccine, the approval prcess, and how to address concerns and misinformation in an easy to understand format.
By Karen L•
Jan 25, 2022
Excellent course for being a parent of school aged children, engaged in my community and State and in service and employment around Covid-19.
By Bruce A M•
Jan 30, 2022
fast friendly and efficient; I want to retain a bunch of notes so that I can help share correct information and tone down bad information
By Bemnet A•
Jan 27, 2022
Relevant information which also connected all the facts one needs to know to be an ambassador for vaccination against this pandemic.
By Kimberly A•
Jan 24, 2022
Relevant information and an easy to understand and use format
By Jean E M•
Jan 24, 2022
Very good information presented in an easy to absorb way.
By Ariana A•
Jan 29, 2022
Comprehensive and highly informative. The skills and information provided by this course serve as a much needed response and tool to effectively and empathetically combat fear and misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines. Thank you to the experts at Johns Hopkins for creating this course and making it possible for members of the public to become informed and empowered.
By Malgorzata M•
Jan 26, 2022
The short but very informative course for everyone who is interested in effective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic! It is an excellent lesson on how to communicate the vaccination topic properly, and how to spot and debunk misinformation/disinformation/fake news we face everyday (especially in SM). I strongly recommed to enroll this course.
By Jeong K•
Jan 27, 2022
This is a relative short and great to educate misinformed people. Further, you can debate against the disinformers. It is so sad to see innocent people get fooled by those politically or financially motivated semicriminals. We should not just ignore it. This course is amazingly good to get informed and to do something good for others.
By Rosa G•
Feb 7, 2022
The course Its simple and presents a lot of important facts that are very helpful when you want to talk to people that are hesiteting about the whole vaccine coversation. It will help me create useful educational material because is simple and clear, with excelent references right there in one place.
By Arnel C•
Jan 30, 2022
This is a very concise and informative course. I would like to thank the people involved in the preparation and actual creation of the course. I will try to apply that I learned here to give the correct information to those parents who are hesitant to have their children inoculated. Kudos to Coursera!
By Sierra M•
Feb 7, 2022
Working with elementary kids all the way up to highschool, it's essential on how we talk with parents/guardians. With this topic, it's often that parents would start to yelll at staff but now we know how we can speak to them and have positive results.
By Ikhsan S•
Jan 27, 2022
Very relevant and easy to digest information. Providing solutions for people who are worried about side effects, either to pregnant women or to children. And information about how we deal with hoax information sources that make people worry about this.