Rupali Limaye, PhD, MPH, MA, studies how health information can best be communicated to individuals in different contexts and through different channels. Widely seen as an expert in vaccine decision-making, she started her career working in advertising and is a health communication scholar. She received her PhD from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, her MPH in global health and MA in foreign policy from The George Washington University, and her BA in political science and BS in journalism from the University of Kansas.