Host a Quiz Review with Blooket
Create and use question sets with your students.
Use Blooket to create online quiz games for student assessment.
By the end of this project, you will be an expert at using Blooket to set up and run a unique quiz game that is guaranteed to engage your students time and time again. Blooket provides not just one, but many different game modes to ensure that students remain engaged as they learn and review key concepts you have prepared for them. As we go through this project together, you will be fully equipped to use Blooket to create memorable and exciting learning experiences for your students.
online tools
Teaching tools
engaging students
elementary teaching
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with Blooket
Add question sets to your library
Create your own question set.
Use Blooket as a student.
Use stats and market.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
