Creating Engaging Presentations with Mentimeter
Create engaging presentations using Mentimeter.
Use quizzes and tools on Mentimeter to check for understanding.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to use Mentimeter to create live polls, quizzes and more in order to check for student understanding. Whether you are teaching online or in person, Mentimeter has the tools you need to engage and assess your class. Once you are confident with using Mentimeter, you will be able to train your students as well. This will create greater independence and mastery of technology that will allow your students to share their learning in new ways. *You will need a free trial of Mentimeter for this project.
classroom engagement
presentation tools
Teaching tools
elementary teaching
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Mentimeter
Create informational slides
Create multiple choice and word cloud questions
Create a quiz competition
Present and share with Mentimeter
