Engaging and Assessing Students with Plickers
31 ratings
Use Plickers to assess student understanding
Engage students in learning opportunities using Plickers
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
31 ratings
Use Plickers to assess student understanding
Engage students in learning opportunities using Plickers
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have created a Plickers account complete with Plickers assessments, fully equipping you to begin using Plickers with your students right away. Plickers is a free online tool that allows you to instantly check student understanding. Best of all - your students do not need their own devices in order to use Plickers. Plickers allows students to respond with QR codes as you scan the room to check for understanding! During this project, we will work together to set up your Plickers account and learn how to create assessments you can use with your class or at home. We will also learn how to use the data we collect from these assessments in order to inform and adjust our instruction. *You will need a free Plickers account for this project.
elementary teaching
student assessment
student activities
online tools
engaging students
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up your Plickers account and add students.
Create assessments to check for student understanding (Part 1).
Create assessments to check for student understanding (Part 2).
Use Plickers cards with students.
Analyze assessment data with Scoresheet and Reports.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by RRDec 23, 2020
This looks very much like an older model of learning but motivating.
by ABNov 25, 2020
This is a big help to me and my learners> Many thanks!
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.