About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have created a Plickers account complete with Plickers assessments, fully equipping you to begin using Plickers with your students right away. Plickers is a free online tool that allows you to instantly check student understanding. Best of all - your students do not need their own devices in order to use Plickers. Plickers allows students to respond with QR codes as you scan the room to check for understanding! During this project, we will work together to set up your Plickers account and learn how to create assessments you can use with your class or at home. We will also learn how to use the data we collect from these assessments in order to inform and adjust our instruction.
*You will need a free Plickers account for this project.
This is a big help to me and my learners> Many thanks!
very informative
Its very good
This looks very much like an older model of learning but motivating.