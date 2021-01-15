Utilizing Engaging Assessment with Boom Learning
Curate paperless assessments that are interactive and engaging for students
Use Boom Learning to check for student understanding
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Boom Learning with your class. Boom Learning allows teachers to use self-grading digital task cards (Boom Cards) with their students to check for understanding. Students love using Boom Learning and teachers love the data they can collect as their students engage with technology and subject matter content. Throughout each task, we will work together to ensure that you are ready to use Boom Learning to engage and assess your students.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with Boom Learning
Set up your class
Use the Boom Card library
Use Boom Cards with students
Use the reports feature
