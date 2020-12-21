Evaluating Student Understanding with Socrative
12 ratings
Create quizzes and activities to engage students using Socrative.
Use Socrative to assess students in realtime.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you be able to evaluate students in real time and provide immediate feedback using Socrative. With Socrative, you can create personalized activities and engage students in games that encourage full participation as they learn. Socrative is a great tool for online learning, but it also allows teachers to save valuable time by letting Socrative to the work of grading and engaging students for you! Let’s get you confident and ready to use Socrative today. *You will need a free Socrative account for this project. You will have the option to upgrade to a Premium account if you choose to use all of Socrative’s features.
online tools
student evaluation
online teaching tools
class participation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Socrative.
Create a quiz using Socrative.
Launch tasks for students.
Use Socrative from a student perspective.
Use reports and results.
