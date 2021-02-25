Interactive eLearning and Assessment with Edulastic
17 ratings
Create and use assignments to engage your learners.
Use Edulastic for engaging eLearning.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
17 ratings
Create and use assignments to engage your learners.
Use Edulastic for engaging eLearning.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Edulastic to identify gaps and measure growth as your students learn. With Edulastic, you can not only assess and measure your students’ progress, but you can also differentiate student assignments. Each student in your class will receive instruction in any subject that is tailored to their unique learning needs. Edulastic is essential for distance learning but also valuable for learning in the classroom, whether you use a hybrid model or are looking for ways to engage students with content at home. Throughout each task, we will work together to ensure that you are ready to use Edulastic with your students right away.
None
elementary teaching
elearning
student growth
Teaching tools
online tools
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with Edulastic.
Set up your class.
Create assignments.
Complete assignments as a student.
Use Insights and the Test Bank
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by TMay 14, 2021
A great introduction for a tool that can help teachers to create assessments in the VLE.
by JAFeb 25, 2021
Through this course, I learned a new approach and pedagogy in the teaching learning process.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.