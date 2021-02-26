JA
Feb 25, 2021
Through this course, I learned a new approach and pedagogy in the teaching learning process.
T
May 14, 2021
A great introduction for a tool that can help teachers to create assessments in the VLE.
By jhoana a•
Feb 26, 2021
Through this course, I learned a new approach and pedagogy in the teaching learning process.
By Muhammad R A H•
Aug 9, 2021
This course really helped me in understanding more deeply the concept and essence of learning evaluation for students. Through this course, I got new insights and ideas to make learning evaluation interesting for students.
By Bruno s•
Dec 31, 2021
Very useful and interesting. I was also impresse by Rhyme, the tool used to enhance the hands on project
By 16040686 P Q T•
May 15, 2021
A great introduction for a tool that can help teachers to create assessments in the VLE.
By 18040103 Đ T O•
Jul 6, 2021
Easy to get the instruction and follow!
By Chandra J•
Mar 16, 2021
short and sweet.
By Sonaali B•
Aug 20, 2021
Excellent tool
By A & A C A•
May 8, 2021
Very clear instructions