Learner Reviews & Feedback for Interactive eLearning and Assessment with Edulastic

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Edulastic to identify gaps and measure growth as your students learn. With Edulastic, you can not only assess and measure your students' progress, but you can also differentiate student assignments. Each student in your class will receive instruction in any subject that is tailored to their unique learning needs. Edulastic is essential for distance learning but also valuable for learning in the classroom, whether you use a hybrid model or are looking for ways to engage students with content at home. Throughout each task, we will work together to ensure that you are ready to use Edulastic with your students right away.

Top reviews

JA

Feb 25, 2021

T

May 14, 2021

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Interactive eLearning and Assessment with Edulastic

By jhoana a

Feb 26, 2021

Through this course, I learned a new approach and pedagogy in the teaching learning process.

By Muhammad R A H

Aug 9, 2021

This course really helped me in understanding more deeply the concept and essence of learning evaluation for students. Through this course, I got new insights and ideas to make learning evaluation interesting for students.

By Bruno s

Dec 31, 2021

Very useful and interesting. I was also impresse by Rhyme, the tool used to enhance the hands on project

By 16040686 P Q T

May 15, 2021

A great introduction for a tool that can help teachers to create assessments in the VLE.

By 18040103 Đ T O

Jul 6, 2021

Easy to get the instruction and follow!

By Chandra J

Mar 16, 2021

short and sweet.

By Sonaali B

Aug 20, 2021

Excellent tool

By A & A C A

May 8, 2021

Very clear instructions

