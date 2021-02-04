Engage and Assess Students with Quizizz
17 ratings
Use Quizizz to curate and create quizzes for your students.
Improve student engagement through game style quizzes.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Quizizz with your students to create gamified quizzes, polls, and lessons. Whether you are teaching online or in the classroom, Quizizz allows you to gather valuable assessment data while your students are actively engaged in a friendly competitive game. Throughout each task, we will set up your Quizizz account and learn how to create your own quizzes as well as use the reporting feature to see how your students are progressing. Engage your students as they learn through Quizizz!
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with Quizizz.
Create your class and add quizzes to your collection.
Create your own quiz.
Use Quizizz with students.
Use Quizizz reports.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
