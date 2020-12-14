Improving Content Mastery with Quizlet
Use Quizlet to organize practice materials for student assessments.
Create study sets to help students master learning material.
By the end of this project, you will be ready to use Quizlet to help students master any content. With the study sets, quiz modes, and in-class games Quizlet provides, memorization is made easier making mastery an achievable goal. Throughout each task in this project, we will work together to ensure that you are ready to use Quizlet with your students. By the end, we will have created and curated study sets that you can use with your class right away. *You will need a free Quizlet account for this project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Quizlet.
Create a class and add students.
Create a study set.
Use the study set library.
Organize study sets into folders.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
