Increasing Multiplication Mastery with Microsoft PowerPoint
Learn strategies for motivating less engaged learners to succeed.
Use Microsoft PowerPoint to encourage multiplication mastery.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have developed a tool to track student progress as they master multiplication facts while also motivating them to “level up” along the way. Strong numeracy skills are important for students to succeed, but these skills do not come naturally to all students. By motivating them to tackle each fact family, your students will be able to gain confidence as they ensure mastery. Throughout this project, we will work together to become comfortable using Microsoft PowerPoint in order to create a path to multiplication mastery. The skills you learn will extend beyond this project, allowing you to create additional content using Microsoft PowerPoint.
online tools
classroom tools
Teaching tools
elementary teaching
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Microsoft PowerPoint
Create your slide template
Finalize your multiplication mastery activity
Use Multiplication Masters with students
Create flashcards for additional practice
