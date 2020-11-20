SM
Apr 18, 2021
Hi Coursera,,Thank you Give me implementing parent Feedback with Google forms course..Excellent course..Thank you Coursera,,
AB
Nov 19, 2020
Thank you so much. Using google form will make it easier for us teachers to gather the parents' feedback.
By Crochet C•
Nov 20, 2020
I have learned a lot! The instructional learning was very clear and the best for beginners!
By Shyak M•
Apr 19, 2021
Hi Coursera,,Thank you Give me implementing parent Feedback with Google forms course..Excellent course..Thank you Coursera,,
By Analyn B•
Nov 20, 2020
Thank you so much. Using google form will make it easier for us teachers to gather the parents' feedback.
By Asha A•
Mar 30, 2021
I really enjoyed doing this course. The explanations are simple to follow.
By Kat C•
Oct 28, 2020
The Course is very informative and easy to understand.
By Miriam C B•
Aug 29, 2020
The course was very intuitive and practical. I loved!
By Nadia J -•
Feb 7, 2021
Excellent use of google forms!
By Muhammad S•
Aug 20, 2020
I find it most helpful
By ANTONETTE E E•
Nov 26, 2020
Thank you so much!
By Gerald N•
Oct 28, 2020
excellent course
By RoS*r•
Dec 2, 2020
Apart form a few tricky questions on the quiz the project was stimulating.