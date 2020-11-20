Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will have created a parent survey that you can send to your students’ parents at the end of each school year. Continued professional development is important to be the most effective and current teacher you can be. But we do not often receive the feedback we need to keep our growth going. Through this project, you will be ready to gain valuable feedback from parents, allowing you to discern areas of strength and growth for your future teaching. Using these same skills, you can go on from this project to create surveys to use with your students - especially for those in middle and high school - in order to start the year strong or gain insight for future growth. Feedback can also become a part of your professional portfolio. What better data than feedback from your classroom community?...

SM

Apr 18, 2021

Hi Coursera,,Thank you Give me implementing parent Feedback with Google forms course..Excellent course..Thank you Coursera,,

AB

Nov 19, 2020

Thank you so much. Using google form will make it easier for us teachers to gather the parents' feedback.

By Crochet C

Nov 20, 2020

I have learned a lot! The instructional learning was very clear and the best for beginners!

By Shyak M

Apr 19, 2021

By Analyn B

Nov 20, 2020

By Asha A

Mar 30, 2021

I really enjoyed doing this course. The explanations are simple to follow.

By Kat C

Oct 28, 2020

The Course is very informative and easy to understand.

By Miriam C B

Aug 29, 2020

The course was very intuitive and practical. I loved!

By Nadia J -

Feb 7, 2021

Excellent use of google forms!

By Muhammad S

Aug 20, 2020

I find it most helpful

By ANTONETTE E E

Nov 26, 2020

Thank you so much!

By Gerald N

Oct 28, 2020

excellent course

By RoS*r

Dec 2, 2020

Apart form a few tricky questions on the quiz the project was stimulating.

