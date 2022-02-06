Encouraging Student Collaboration with Padlet
13 ratings
Use Padlet for collaborative learning in the classroom and online
Create interactive learning experiences for your students
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
13 ratings
Use Padlet for collaborative learning in the classroom and online
Create interactive learning experiences for your students
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you be able to use Padlet to create a collaborative classroom fostering interactive student engagements, creating virtual lessons, and more. With Padlet, teachers and students can collaborate in real time on lessons, projects, and anything else you can imagine. Together, we will learn how to use Padlet to connect with students during virtual learning, for in class collaboration, and discover ways to improve our ability to differentiate instruction using Padlet. The opportunities are endless. Let’s get started using Padlet together! *You will need a free 30-day trial with Padlet for this project.
online tools
student collaboration
Teaching tools
real time collaboration
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Padlet.
Create a Padlet Wall to use with your students.
Invite students to collaborate on Padlets.
Use Padlet for group projects.
Teach a collaborative lesson using Padlet.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SSFeb 6, 2022
It was great to learn, the guided projects give nice ideas
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.