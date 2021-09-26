Learner Reviews & Feedback for Encouraging Student Collaboration with Padlet by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
13 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you be able to use Padlet to create a collaborative classroom fostering interactive student engagements, creating virtual lessons, and more. With Padlet, teachers and students can collaborate in real time on lessons, projects, and anything else you can imagine. Together, we will learn how to use Padlet to connect with students during virtual learning, for in class collaboration, and discover ways to improve our ability to differentiate instruction using Padlet. The opportunities are endless. Let’s get started using Padlet together!
*You will need a free 30-day trial with Padlet for this project....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Encouraging Student Collaboration with Padlet
By Hernani L C
•
Sep 26, 2021
Excelente curso, herramienta digital para mejorar mi labor docente, felicitaciones!!!
By Sapna S
•
Feb 7, 2022
It was great to learn, the guided projects give nice ideas