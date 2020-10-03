Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will have set up your own classroom and be fully confident in how to use Class Dojo. Teachers have a lot of demands on their time as they are pulled in many different directions. What if we had a tool that could help build a positive classroom community while also simplifying our records AND connecting with parents? Class Dojo is exactly that tool. During this project, you will use Class Dojo to connect with students and parents to create a positive classroom culture, give students a voice, and share meaningful moments with parents. Class Dojo allows teachers to provide students with feedback in real time, track attendance and student behavior, connect with parents, and much more. *You will need a free Class Dojo account for this project....

By Ma M B

Oct 3, 2020

Extremely helpful for someone new to Class Dojo.

By Karyn P M

Sep 25, 2020

It is is effective and the explanation is clear. It will help the teacher how to manage the classroom activities.

By Doha H

Jan 8, 2021

It's an excellent project for teachers

By patrizia

May 22, 2022

easy to follow and informative

By KESHIA L

Apr 13, 2022

EASY PEASY, LEMON SQUEASY!!

By El M S

Mar 23, 2022

​it was interesting

By Lee-Huang C

Jan 8, 2022

Thank you.

By Heri H

Sep 15, 2021

that goods

By 1805179

Jan 18, 2021

Thank you

By Jessica R

Apr 10, 2022

G​reat course! Wish I could find the certificate for completion easily.

By Sinethemba p g s

Jan 17, 2021

I can't verify my account in order to get my certificates

