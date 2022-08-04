About this Specialization

学习者需要选择一个（由华为公司提供的）实战商业机会，或者自己工作中的例子，仔细地评估，并清晰地表述给同学、沃顿教职员以及相关行业合作伙伴高管。 学习目标： 分析一个现实商业机会的收益与风险 提出一套如何利用这个商机的策略 准确并清晰地与他人交流你的分析和方案。学习者需要提供一个战略计划，以幻灯片或者视频的形式，展示针对这个商机的”市场进入”战略。 学习者需要明确商机的意义，分析其主要收益和风险，并提供一个“市场进入”方案，包含以下关键方面： 市场营销：针对新的产品，设计一个以消费者中心的传播/市场营销计划。 金融/财务：针对可行的项目，设计一个金融模型（比如净现金流模型），包含对成本和收益的预测。 运营管理：针对新项目，构建一个生产以及（或者）服务计划。
市场营销概论 (中文版）

财务会计概论（中文版）

运营管理概论（中文版）

企业金融概论（中文版）

