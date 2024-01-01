Profile

Sara Woods

Co-President, Heights Philadelphia

Bio

Sara L. Woods, Esq. is privileged to serve as the Co-President and CEO of Heights Philadelphia, a nonprofit educational organization that transforms the pathways to college and career for low-income, first-generation-to-college, Black and Brown students. Heights Philadelphia is the merger of Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars. Sara served as the President and CEO of Philadelphia Futures for five years prior to the merger. Sara previously served as Executive Director of Philadelphia VIP, a nonprofit that recruits, trains, and supports lawyers who volunteer to help low-income Philadelphians tackle critical legal problems. Sara also was the Director of Public Interest Careers and Pro Bono Programs at Villanova University School of Law. She began her legal career as a public interest lawyer representing survivors of domestic violence at Delaware County Domestic Abuse Project and Philadelphia’s Women Against Abuse Legal Center. Sara served as President of the Board of Directors of Access Matters, which works to equalize access to sexual and reproductive health care for teens and adults in need, and on the advisory board of the Crime Victims Law Project. She previously served as an adjunct professor at Villanova University School of Law where she created and taught a Public Interest Lawyering course. She has been a volunteer leader for Women’s Way, Community Legal Services, and New Directions for Women. She is an active alumni volunteer with Penn State, participating in the College of Liberal Arts’ mentor, law careers, and Women in Leadership programs and serving as an alumni admissions interviewer for the Schreyer Honors College. Sara is a proud graduate of Penn State (B.A.), Villanova University School of Law (J.D.) and Villanova University (M.P.A.).

