Applying to College 101

Whitney Soule
Sean Vereen
Sara Woods

Instructors: Whitney Soule

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you'll have an opportunity to refine your reasons for why you want to attend college and how you hope to grow from this experience. In an overview of the college application process, you'll be introduced to the organizational skills you’ll need to stay on track with your college timelines. In addition, you'll identify who makes up your support team and how they can help you prioritize your wellbeing.

This module focuses on demystifying the financial aid process and explores resources for how to make college affordable. It includes an overview of financial aid packages and explains different components like cost of attendance, expected family contribution, grants, scholarships, loans, and more! You'll also explore tools to help you estimate the cost of college for you with your family.

This module encourages you to reflect on your interests to better understand how to tell your story through a college application. You'll also explore strategies for identifying which factors you want to prioritize as you begin your college search. In addition, you'll practice reflecting on how your academic work in high school connects to your journey to college.

This module provides an overview of different types of colleges and universities to help you determine what type of schools might be both a good community and academic fit. By aligning your interests with your college options, you'll be able to create a balanced list of schools with a range of selectivity to consider applying to and visiting.

This module prepares you to apply to colleges and gives an overview of how admissions offices may review your application materials. You'll explore strategies for writing essays for your applications, preparing a comprehensive activities list, and choosing recommenders to write on your behalf.

Instructors

Whitney Soule
University of Pennsylvania
1 Course6,918 learners
Sean Vereen
University of Pennsylvania
1 Course6,918 learners

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

