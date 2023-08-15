Applying to College 101 empowers learners of all backgrounds to demystify and better understand the college search and selection process, combining the expertise of an Ivy League admissions office and a leading college access and success organization. Led by expert educators, including Whitney Soule, Dean of Admissions at the University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Sean Vereen and Sara Woods, Co-presidents of Heights Philadelphia, this free course will help students, family members, college counselors, and any curious learner to navigate each stage from the start of the college search process through preparing your applications to colleges.
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you'll have an opportunity to refine your reasons for why you want to attend college and how you hope to grow from this experience. In an overview of the college application process, you'll be introduced to the organizational skills you’ll need to stay on track with your college timelines. In addition, you'll identify who makes up your support team and how they can help you prioritize your wellbeing.
6 videos15 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
This module focuses on demystifying the financial aid process and explores resources for how to make college affordable. It includes an overview of financial aid packages and explains different components like cost of attendance, expected family contribution, grants, scholarships, loans, and more! You'll also explore tools to help you estimate the cost of college for you with your family.
6 videos7 readings2 quizzes
This module encourages you to reflect on your interests to better understand how to tell your story through a college application. You'll also explore strategies for identifying which factors you want to prioritize as you begin your college search. In addition, you'll practice reflecting on how your academic work in high school connects to your journey to college.
5 videos7 readings1 discussion prompt
This module provides an overview of different types of colleges and universities to help you determine what type of schools might be both a good community and academic fit. By aligning your interests with your college options, you'll be able to create a balanced list of schools with a range of selectivity to consider applying to and visiting.
9 videos6 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
This module prepares you to apply to colleges and gives an overview of how admissions offices may review your application materials. You'll explore strategies for writing essays for your applications, preparing a comprehensive activities list, and choosing recommenders to write on your behalf.
9 videos8 readings1 quiz
