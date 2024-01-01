Whitney Soule is Vice Provost and Dean of Admissions at the University of Pennsylvania. She has worked in college admissions since 1991, at Bates College, Connecticut College, Bowdoin College and now at the University of Pennsylvania. She earned her B.A. from Bates College and her Ed.M. from Harvard. She is the co-founder of the CASCO conference for professionals who guide underrepresented and first-generation college students along the path to college preparedness, admission, and enrollment success. She is a frequent speaker on test-optional admissions practices, change management, and designing for equitable and inclusive admissions processes. She has recently served on the Board of Directors for the Enrollment Management Association and the Coalition for College. She serves on the Common App Board of Directors, on the Enrollment Leader Group for the College Board, and the Advisory Core for the College Board’s Admissions Research Consortium.