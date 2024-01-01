Sean Vereen, Ed.D., is the Co-President of Heights Philadelphia. Heights creates pathways to educational and economic success by supporting students throughout their journey from Middle School to College and Career. Heights pathways include advising, enrichment opportunities, work experience, and a community of support. Heights was created out of the merger of Steppingstone Scholars and Philadelphia Futures in 2022 to create one of Philadelphia’s strongest education and workforce nonprofits. Heights serves 3,000 students in Philadelphia, has 70 full-time staff members, $11 million-dollar budget, and $30 million-dollar endowment. He has built strategic partnerships with the School District of Philadelphia, as well as a number of the region's leading universities including Temple University, Drexel University, University of Pennsylvania, and the University of the Sciences. In 2017 he became a co-instructor of an open online course created in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania focused on first generation college applicants called How to Apply to College on the Coursera platform. The course had 15,000 enrolled learners from around the country and world. He is a lecturer in the Higher Education Division of University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education. Sean is the Vice Chair of the Mayor’s Education Nominating Panel, board member of the Elevate 215, member of Johns Hopkins Access Advisory Board, member of the Pew's Jobs and Economic Development Roadmap Steering Committee, and board member of The Philadelphia School. He speaks and guest lectures on issues of social and educational mobility and inequality, narrowing the achievement/service gaps for educationally underserved students, and how to diversify educational institutions.