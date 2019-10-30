About this Course

34,349 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Regulatory Compliance Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define compliance within an industry setting

  • Describe the ways in which compliance affects any industry, company, or organization

  • Identify the reasons industries, companies, and organizations should engage in compliance

  • Examine the importance of compliance in supporting the financial, reputational, and functional aspects of an industry, company, or organization

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • Brand Management
  • Strategic Planning
  • Compliance
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Regulatory Compliance Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,895 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is compliance?

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Why is Compliance Important?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Compliance & Risk

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Developments in the Field of Compliance

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WHAT IS COMPLIANCE?

View all reviews

About the Regulatory Compliance Specialization

Regulatory Compliance

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder