Compliance isn’t only about preventing problems and ensuring that everyone is abiding by laws, rules, and regulations. It’s also about the positive impact a robust and ethical compliance program can have on a business or organization.
Define compliance within an industry setting
Describe the ways in which compliance affects any industry, company, or organization
Identify the reasons industries, companies, and organizations should engage in compliance
Examine the importance of compliance in supporting the financial, reputational, and functional aspects of an industry, company, or organization
- Risk Management
- Brand Management
- Strategic Planning
- Compliance
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
What is compliance?
What is compliance and why is it important? In this module, we answer those questions while also looking at some recent high-profile cases of non-compliance in the business world.
Why is Compliance Important?
Non-compliance can have massive real-world implications for the general public, not just individuals directly related to a non-compliant company. In this module, we examine laws that specifically create compliance obligations, as well as the potential costs of non-compliance.
Compliance & Risk
Every company and organization must deal with risk, and compliance is ultimately a vehicle to mitigate risk. This module explores the close relationship between compliance and risk management. We will analyze the ways in which compliance programs manage risk, as well as alternative forms of risk management.
Developments in the Field of Compliance
This module highlights developments in the ever-evolving world of compliance, with special emphasis on recent trends in regulatory focus.
This course is extremely important to the creation of an accountable culture in the economy and I feel it is highly worth taking. I am looking forward to the other 3 in the series.
This is an excellent course. I can broaden my expertise, particularly in terms of organizational and corporate compliance. Many thanks to Coursera.
Great breadth of knowledge covered in the course, offering a solid foundation for compliance. Very interesting and relevant examples across multiple industries to provide insight on compl
Great way to begin understanding compliance at a basic level which leads into the other three courses in the specialization.
Every organization faces a myriad of risks that can threaten its operations, reputation, and bottom line. A robust, effective compliance program can make the difference between companies that successfully navigate those risks, and those that become cautionary tales.
