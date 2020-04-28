PL
Apr 19, 2022
I love that the course incorporates so many relevant case studies. Great content. It is taught in a manner that is easy to grasp. Both instructors are excellent at teaching the subject.
BM
Apr 27, 2020
I got to have a better perspective of compliance and its role in the business environment. The instructors are well conversant and will enrich you.I would highly recommend this course.
By Bernard H M•
Apr 28, 2020
By Katerina S•
Jan 14, 2021
This is a great intro level course. The videos are of very high quality. The case studies and reading given was very interesting to read. I actually had a lot of fun completing this.
By Alan B•
Aug 26, 2020
This course is extremely important to the creation of an accountable culture in the economy and I feel it is highly worth taking. I am looking forward to the other 3 in the series.
By Yinka T - W•
Apr 30, 2020
This course answers all the questions i had in mind before begining the course. Learnt a lot and will continue building on what i have learnt thus far. Great Course.
By Shamkhal R•
Dec 5, 2019
Lecturers are just amazing.
Readings are interesting and related to the course.
Questions are helpful
Course is pretty simple thou
By Jacqueline C•
Jul 7, 2019
This course was well done and the professors/videos were engaging. The accompanying transcript made it convenient to study when listening to the entire video was not an option at a given time. I fell into the field of compliance without knowing more than "compliance is adhering to laws and regulations" without knowing all of the areas that encompass compliance, including risk assessment and risk management. So, this was great for me. The fact that I can earn a certificate makes it all the better as I enhance my job skills and make myself more marketable for the job scene. Thank you!
By Alex H•
Nov 3, 2019
A good overview into the roles and functions of compliance, with useful materials and resources of where to go to further your education beyond the specialization. Being a US university, they do have a US and UK focus on regulations and laws discussed.
By Shiyevina A A•
Jan 21, 2020
This course was very informative, and after such a long time, the risk profile assessment really opened my eyes and made me think outside the box. I also enjoyed doing peer reviews because they were very insightful.
By Anwuri E M•
Sep 22, 2019
I really love this course. It is so well structured and easily understandable. I just want a mix of more examples of Compliance issues across the world to allow for direct relations.
By Annalisa P•
May 22, 2020
If you want to learn but not have to worry about grades, this is a great course! I learned a lot that I will be able to take back to my company and apply to my current position.
By Agnaldo H d R•
Jan 10, 2021
The course is incredible and the lecturers in law are excellent. He added knowledge and I will use it later in our company, reopening the business in 2021, after completely restructuring ourselves in 2020, overcoming huge challenges.
As soon as we add new customers to our company we will buy more advanced courses.
I appreciate the opportunity provided by Lauren Steinfeld, Andrew Kandel, Coursera and the University of Pennsylvania. God bless you!
By J R R D•
Jan 27, 2020
The course is presented very well to understand what compliance is and thanks to the lecturers that provides excellent explanations as well as the cases studies that give an overview that what they are referring to. Excellent introduction to understand compliance!
By Esan B A•
Feb 15, 2021
This was great. You do not need any previous knowledge in compliance to understand this course. Either you need an introduction or a refresher, this is the right course for you.
By Diana B A•
Aug 21, 2019
Great course! Provides an overview of what is compliance and clarifies various topics for people who are seeking more knowledge over the subject.
By Vicky Y•
Mar 2, 2020
This is an good intro class for compliance. It covers the most common compliance topics and indutries with good examples.
By Joan H•
Apr 29, 2019
A great introduction to compliance!
By Elliot N•
May 11, 2020
Not as informative as I had hoped.
By ROGER H A V•
Nov 8, 2020
Good evening, I hope you are well, I am proud to have been able to participate in the specialized compliance course, I am a lawyer and I learned a lot and obtained many important tools.
But once they send the certificates they say that they do not accredit any academic value nor can they be accredited and I consider that it is an effort and investment of time to achieve a successful completion and I respectfully request that it be reconsidered and I know the academic value because it is like not having done anything or not having studied... thank you.
ROGER HOCTON APPELSHAUSER
By D A P•
May 15, 2020
Learning about Regulatory compliance is an excellent enlightening certificate course anyone should opt for. It gave me a better understanding of the subject and it was an interactive learning session, as it also gave us a chance to discuss the topic in threading comments. which helped me to gain knowledge of compliance in broadspectrum in different fields. Lastly, I understood how important it is to maintain Compliance in any organization and institutions.
By Alexandre V L•
Aug 31, 2020
I really enjoyed the course: What is Compliance? Professors had the ability to develop excellent content, activities and tests that provided me with a great capacity for critical, analytical, systematic and complex reflection on the importance of Compliance not only within the financial market sector, but in the relevant attitudes and decisions that we must elaborate and implement in our own personal lives.
By Michael B•
Apr 29, 2020
Instructors are extremely knowledgable and highly experienced. The course met its objective by providing enough material to give the student an overview of what compliance and risk are, different types, impact and how organizations can take steps to reduce. The key takeaway is the change in how organizations view the importance of compliance today versus a decade ago.
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Jul 29, 2020
I thought the MOOC was very good. Teachers demonstrated great knowledge. The difference was the capacity for critical vision in each class, I was impressed that in addition to the incredible didactics in relation to the method for compliance, they also demonstrated great scientific knowledge, which helped a lot to enrich the course. I really appreciate the opportunity.
By Yash K•
Aug 24, 2020
The Course is a great learning experience for anyone interested in understanding the Fundamentals of Compliance. The teaching methodology is very nice and refreshing. I pay my sincere regards and thanks to the Faculty of this Course Andrew Kandel and Lauren Steinfeld for your sharing your insights and experience with us in the Field of Compliance.
By Zuleymi V•
Nov 7, 2020
The content of this course provides a global view if the Regulatory Compliance and motivates the creation of new ways of managing risks and related regulations. A friend of mine introduced me to this course, she knows I am very commit to learn something new every day and she encourage me to do so. Im very thankful to her and UPenn.
By Andres S G•
Dec 30, 2020
This course and the way the subjects were approached got me involved with the specialization. Thinking seriously into take a Magister degree on compliance. I would be very appreciative if the teachers could suggest different options, considering a semi presential mode. I would love to take a program at PENN.
Greetings from Chile.