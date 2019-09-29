About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Regulatory Compliance Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize strategies for building a culture of compliance within an organization

  • Identify the fundamental components of a compliance program

  • Identify techniques and methods for compliance management and provide psychological theories that explain why they are effective

  • Devise strategies for managing noncompliance and incident response

Skills you will gain

  • Management
  • Strategic Planning
  • Compliance
  • Organizational Behavior
Course 2 of 4 in the
Regulatory Compliance Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Building a Strong Compliance Culture

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

A Closer Look at the Essentials 

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Psychology of Compliance

3 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Dealing With Non-Compliance

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Regulatory Compliance Specialization

Regulatory Compliance

