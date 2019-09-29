Once you have an understanding of what compliance is, and why it may be important, it is natural to wonder next, “What should I do about it?” In this course, we’ll explore one of the key factors for creating a positive culture of compliance: human psychology. We’ll think about what drives us, what makes us pay attention, what distracts, and how all of these pieces help build a strong belief in an organizational culture of compliance.
Recognize strategies for building a culture of compliance within an organization
Identify the fundamental components of a compliance program
Identify techniques and methods for compliance management and provide psychological theories that explain why they are effective
Devise strategies for managing noncompliance and incident response
- Management
- Strategic Planning
- Compliance
- Organizational Behavior
University of Pennsylvania
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Building a Strong Compliance Culture
How do you actually implement a culture of compliance? This module looks at the key building blocks necessary to foster a culture of compliance within any organization.
A Closer Look at the Essentials
Once the foundations of a strong compliance culture are in place, how do you disseminate that culture throughout an organization? This module examines the policies, procedures, and trainings necessary to create a compliant culture throughout an organization.
The Psychology of Compliance
Compliance, at its heart, is a response to a human problem. If rules were enough, compliance and enforcement wouldn't exist. This module explores the psychology behind why non-compliance happens and strategies for getting people to comply.
Dealing With Non-Compliance
Even in organizations with top-notch compliance programs, non-compliance is as inevitable as death and taxes. This module explores strategies for dealing with non-compliance.
Reviews
Yet another excellent course in this specialization. I really like Ms. Steinfield's and Mr. Kandel's delivery of these classes. Very informative and practical advice too!
This is a very informative course with specific examples of how to implements the various requirements of a quality compliance program.
Practical and effective course! Even if you already have hands-on experience in compliance, it still teaches you new practical strategies on how to improve your program. Totally recommended!
Such valuable information! I love the way the teachers explain various concepts, and in an easily understandable manner.
About the Regulatory Compliance Specialization
Every organization faces a myriad of risks that can threaten its operations, reputation, and bottom line. A robust, effective compliance program can make the difference between companies that successfully navigate those risks, and those that become cautionary tales.
