M
Nov 24, 2019
The course was very useful for me. I learned a lot about compliance and its important role in business. I definitely will use such a valuable knowledge in my job. Thank you all for your kind work!
AN
May 7, 2020
Practical and effective course! Even if you already have hands-on experience in compliance, it still teaches you new practical strategies on how to improve your program. Totally recommended!
By Yuqian W•
Aug 11, 2019
I hope it can provide more case analysis materials instead of many brief news reports
By Srinivasan K•
Jul 31, 2019
Best course for the risk professionals across the industry who want to enrich their knowledge in various key components of compliance program, design, execution and implementation. It also enable you to deeper understanding of different approaches / frameworks on post implementation strategies. And, this is one of mandatory for any senior professional in this VUCA business environment. Thank you.
By Stacey H•
May 3, 2020
Yet another excellent course in this specialization. I really like Ms. Steinfield's and Mr. Kandel's delivery of these classes. Very informative and practical advice too!
By Alex H•
Nov 3, 2019
Course focus was mainly on code of conduct, employees training, monitoring programs, and incident response. Highly recommend week 3, as it delves into the psychology of why people either comply with regulation or violate regulations, and the various theories to explain their behaviors.
By Andres P d L•
Oct 31, 2019
Culture, essentials, psychology and dealing with non compliance are covered and were all great building blocks to cover as the second course of four in the specialization. Many of these concepts can be applied to other departments.
By Andrea R C N•
May 8, 2020
By Любовь К•
Jun 5, 2020
Great practical course! I learned a lot about building compliance procedures in my company. Thanks to the University team for such a great course. I really liked it
By NERYS B•
May 10, 2020
Excelente curso, amplió mis conocimiento y me dio una nueva perspectiva sobre la importancia del cumplimiento y sus efectos en la organizaciones empresariales.
By Erigo p•
Jun 1, 2020
Great all through. Never a dull moment with those absolutely fantastic lecturers
By Aidan O D•
Jan 23, 2020
Very interesting course covering many key areas of compliance programs. Covered key aspects of compliance that you often don't think about such as:
- why people do not comply
- how to build your own compliance structure
I found the examples provided did help my understanding a great deal.
One issue I will highlight is spelling & grammar mistakes throughout the transcripts. Also, one practice quiz stated that you should click two boxes for a correct answer, however the system would fail you if you ticked more than one box.
By Edward W E M•
Jan 7, 2020
Eeffective compliance program is a very good course. I enjoyed studying it and successfully completed it about 8 days ago but I have not yet received my certificate and I was supposed to receive it on the 2nd January 2020.
Please, help me out with the certificate because I want to use it to apply for a job. Thank you for everything.
Regards,
Edward Wilson Elias Moji
By Brandon J•
Mar 29, 2021
I loved the course, but leaving our grading to another student is kind of annoying. I don't like the peer-to-peer grading.
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Aug 28, 2020
Regarding praise, know that I usually praise when I really like the result: and believe me, these classes were very good. I have been a student of MOOC Coursera for a long time. Whenever I can I evaluate the courses with immense sincerity. You can see the great explanation and the care you took with the explanations and reviews. And that can only mean one thing: you need to improve this course even more, with more content for studies and inclusion of articles and indication of technical books, this is the suggestion.
By Vikas P•
Nov 25, 2021
The instructors are highly capable and seasoned. They have explained the course very effectively. I have also observed that how the course was enriched with practical examples, cases and how statements interview of noncompliance convicts were used to enrich the course. really systematic hard work was done to make this excellent course. i recommend all employees of enterprises should do this course
By Georgiana K•
Mar 22, 2022
Effective Compliance Program was an extremely insightful and informative course, especially with illustrations of programs and trainings.Training materials were well organized and the instructors provided good case studies.The instructors were extremely professional , presentation skills excellent and hands down the best.
By Jorge G C•
Jan 30, 2021
Excellent option to have a rich and hand-on perspective over the significance and value of compliance programs within any organization. The professors master the subject and show that they not only have a deep scientific knowledge of the subject but they can convey it in a simple and unambiguous way. Thanks for this course.
By Quanchai K•
Mar 13, 2021
It's exactly an excellent course that provides broader perspectives on regulatory compliance as well as well-equipping learners with concepts, strategies and techniques that can be tailored to improve regulatory compliance in both public and private sectors.
By Shannon S•
Dec 25, 2020
These instructors are insanely knowledgeable. And their teaching style is accessible and relatable. They know the material so well, that they can teach it in such a clear and organized way. Gives me the tools I need to start a compliance program at work.
By Fernando N•
Jun 30, 2020
The program was very complete and theories of compliance and white collar crime were very interesting! The course presented good tips to create a strong compliance culture in a company. I will definitely put into practice many ideas from this course!
By MARIA P B C•
Jun 2, 2021
It is a great course to learn and expand you knowledge on compliance, risks and what to do as a compliance officer. The lecturers are really good. The videos are clear, emphatic, and easy to understand. I would recommend!
By Meysam N•
Nov 25, 2019
By Tzvi F•
Jun 30, 2021
Wonderful information and presented very well. There would be benefit to updating examples and statistics (e.g. cyber threats) to bring it more current, but the fundamentals are all solid.
By Eliana S•
Jun 22, 2020
The course ran smoothly, The instructions on the course were great,
I would recommend this course and I would definitely take another MOOC offered by the University of Pennsylvania
By Kofi D•
Aug 10, 2021
From beginning to end, the course presenters use a very practical yet in depth approach to exploring the subject matter that connects the theories with real world scenarios.
By Laurent P•
Oct 25, 2021
-course is well structured -content is relevant to course -very insightful material -content actually practical for implementation -course taught with professional ease