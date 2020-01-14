About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Regulatory Compliance Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Provide examples of anti-corruption laws and explain the implications

  • Describe the relationship between anti-corruption efforts and an organization’s culture and compliance programs

  • Identify strategies for avoiding corruption issues

  • Provide strategies for structuring a comprehensive anti-corruption program that can prevent and/or mitigate corruption in an organization.

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Corruption
  • Strategic Planning
Course 4 of 4 in the
Regulatory Compliance Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Corruption - What is it? Where is it?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Anti-Corruption Laws

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Anti-Corruption Compliance Programs (aka How to Avoid Corruption Issues)

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Preventing Corruption

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Regulatory Compliance Specialization

Regulatory Compliance

Placeholder