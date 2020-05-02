AW
May 9, 2020
Best specialization for starting a career in compliance, highly recommended, Thanks to Andrew Kandel and Lauren Steinfel. you are always in my prayers
SM
May 12, 2020
It has been a terrific experience and the materials /lecture provided were very much sufficient for learning and understanding the course
By Stacey H•
May 2, 2020
Mr. Kandel's soothing voice and calm demeanor along with the use of simple language made this course VERY enjoyable! The reading material is golden, don't skip it! This was highly informative with a lot of practical tips and examples.
By Mauricio W•
Nov 22, 2019
SImple the best!!!! the quality of readings was awesome!!! My unic concern is the interaction with the lecturers, it doesn't exist!!!!
By gibin t•
Sep 8, 2020
Well laid out, easy to grasp and bite-sized. Excellent course for those looking to expand their knowledge in the field of compliance.
By Jonathan A E R•
Aug 15, 2020
Thank you for such an excellent course. It is a knowledge that will serve me a lot in my professional life. Greetings from Honduras
By Leonard R•
Apr 18, 2019
Great course. Ton of information.
By Muyanja S Z•
Jul 15, 2019
This is a good course on the practical side. I specifically found the course format and sequencing easy to follow and understand. The lecture delivers lectures that are rooted in case studies , making the course grounded in what goes on in society around us. The case study format also opened my eyes to the degree to which corruption in corporate and government in US ,despite far and between, remains a nagging problem.
By Alexandre K•
May 10, 2020
I worked for a local chapter of Transparency International as an intern and wanted to get a certificate to materialize this experience in something which can be shown other than experience on a CV. Thus course filled this role. I'm very happy and proud. The content was very good and the examples were practical. I acquired knoledge and skills which I can use in work as from now.
By Christian L•
May 8, 2020
Very well done. I took this course to help to prepare with the job vacancy for higher position. Even though I have not received any confirmation yet following the interview, but I believe I have understood better the FCPA, UK Bribery Act, my local Anti-corruption Law, and policies applied across the world to fight the corruption and bribery practices. Thank you for making this!
By Deborah C•
Oct 7, 2019
Very interesting course about corruption. Quite interested even how the meaning of the term changes accordingly to the country and cultural background. A note for the university of Pennsylvania: Why not adding a paper of notes to do better the revision in order to prepare the final assessment?
By Lalit N L B•
Jun 27, 2021
For a person who didn't know anything about Compliance, this course provided all the insights in to it. I now can use this knowledge when I start a business of my own. This is a valuable course and I thank both the trainers and all the backend staff who put this together. Thank you so much.
By Vicky•
Mar 29, 2021
This course is definitely a must-do. The lecturer, Andrew Kandel is experienced and qualified in his field, material is adequate, a basic knowledge everyone should have regardless of the profession. Would be nice if there's an advanced version of this course. Thank you Coursera!
By Gustavo H•
Sep 18, 2020
excellent course, I learned a lot from great examples of behavior and new ways of observing and analyzing an anti-corruption program, in addition to being able to apply what I learned in an innovative way to an efficient compliance program.
By Aintza P V•
Apr 9, 2020
Es un curso fácil de seguir que te ayuda a identificar y comprender actividades sospechosas dentro de una compañía de una manera ágil. Además, aprendes cómo luchar contra estos comportamientos dentro de la empresa. Realmente recomendable.
By ADESOLA F•
Oct 1, 2019
It was a very interesting topic. I learnt a lot. I thought i knew so much but this exposed me to a lot and opened my understanding the more to corruption and its prevention especially as it relates to different countries.
By Любовь К•
Jun 8, 2020
This course was extremely interesting and engaging. I love both lecturers and the context of the Course. I've received many practical skills and knowledge. Thanks a lot both Coursera and Penn University.
By abdul w•
May 10, 2020
By Marco P•
Apr 1, 2020
I found this course very helpful to understand the basic principles of the anti-corruption and the guidelines of an anti-corruption program.
By Suresh M•
May 13, 2020
By Marius P•
Feb 18, 2020
Was a very useful course. especially because I wanted to get a better knowledge and understanding in FCPA and UK Bribery Act.
By Umair A S•
Nov 17, 2019
Great learning course on corruption , i have a good scene about corruption, the main anti-corruption law's and on compliance
By Mari K•
Apr 13, 2020
Really good overview of corruption, how it works, what are the points every company should think of in their work field.
By Roberto G J•
Jul 10, 2021
This course was great. I got knowledge about the structure of anticorruption program, and preventative measures.
By Abhishek S•
Jul 19, 2020
An effective beginners course for everyone wanting to know about anti-corruption and bribery, especially FCPA.
By Neal B•
May 26, 2020
the messaging is clear . the presenter makes the content understandable even for those not from this field.
By Margo L•
Jan 30, 2020
Loved this course and really learned quite a lot of useful information. Many thanks for a great experience!