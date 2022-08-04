Gig work, a type of work that is done on a short-term or freelance basis, has exploded in popularity in recent years. The term gig work is commonly used to discuss work for businesses that facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. People usually think of ridesharing apps such as Uber and Lyft, but the categories of gig work have expanded rapidly. Although people are quick to identify gig work, the newness of the concept has left many gaps in the legal definitions of what gig work is and how gig workers should be protected. This course seeks to clear up misconceptions about gig workers through an examination of various legal cases, examining grey areas of the law and also providing possible alternatives.
Employment Law: The Gig EconomyUniversity of Pennsylvania
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Introduction to Gig Work
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Employment Status Classifications
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Classification as an Employee
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Limited Protections for Gig Workers
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.