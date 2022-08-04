About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Introduction to Gig Work

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Employment Status Classifications

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Classification as an Employee

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Limited Protections for Gig Workers

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

