This specialization will prepare learners to enter the exciting fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Across four courses, learners will familiarize themselves with AI, machine learning and deep learning essentials, while also gaining experience with statistics–the backbone of any machine learning problem. Learners will use Python to write programs that accomplish basic AI and machine learning tasks. By the end of this specialization, learners will be able to confidently use and discuss AI and machine learning tools and concepts, improve their Python skills, and be primed for more advanced study in these fields.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete Python coding assignments to solve common AI and Machine Learning tasks, such as uninformed/informed search and linear regression problems. In addition, learners will solve statistics assignments, building skills needed to address nearly every data science problem.