University of Pennsylvania
AI and Machine Learning Essentials with Python Specialization
University of Pennsylvania

AI and Machine Learning Essentials with Python Specialization

Explore AI and Machine Learning. Go further with your Python skills while exploring the transformative fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning.

Taught in English

Victor Preciado
Chris Callison-Burch

Instructors: Victor Preciado

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 months at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the philosophical, scientific, and historical foundations of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

  • Apply Python programming concepts to implement AI algorithms, machine learning models, and deep learning architectures.

  • Use essential statistics concepts, like probability, linear algebra and statistical learning theory, to develop and analyze machine learning models.

  • Implement and compare machine learning algorithms, such as linear regression and logistic regression, for both regression and classification tasks.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

Artificial Intelligence Essentials

Course 1

Course 118 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence
Category: Python (Programming Language)

Statistics for Data Science Essentials

Course 2

Course 219 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Probability And Statistics
Category: Confidence Intervals

Machine Learning Essentials

Course 3

Course 317 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Logistic Regression
Category: Linear Regression
Category: Machine Learning Methods

Instructors

Victor Preciado
1 Course

University of Pennsylvania

