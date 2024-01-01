Profile

Chris Callison-Burch

Associate Professor

Bio

I am an associate professor of Computer and Information Science at the University of Pennsylvania. Before joining Penn, I was a research faculty member at the Center for Language and Speech Processing at Johns Hopkins University for 6 years. I served as the General Chair of the ACL 2017 conference, and the Program Co-Chair for the EMNLP 2015 conference. I was the Chair of the Executive Board of NAACL from 2011-2013, and the Secretary-Treasurer for SIGDAT from 2015-2017. I have served on the editorial boards of the journals Transactions of the ACL (TACL) and Computational Linguistics. I have more than 100 publications, which have been cited over 10,000 times. I am a Sloan Research Fellow, and I have received faculty research awards from Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook in addition to funding from DARPA and the NSF. My research interests include natural language processing and crowdsourcing.

