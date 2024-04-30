Take a look at artificial intelligence through philosophical and science fiction lenses, and review Python basics. Then explore AI algorithms through studying rational agents and common search algorithms like A* search. Complete short coding assignments in Python.
Artificial Intelligence Essentials
This course is part of AI and Machine Learning Essentials with Python Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
12 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In the first week of the course, we will introduce AI by delving into the philosophical underpinnings of artificial intelligence, integrating the work of important thinkers from Descartes to Alan Turing. We’ll also look at how Science Fiction often foretells the future of artificial intelligence, including examples of AI from hit 1970s and 1980s films that, decades later, have become a reality. We will also start refreshing our Python knowledge to prepare for our coding assignments later in the course.
What's included
9 videos3 assignments1 discussion prompt
This week, we will set us up for some key considerations we’ll make when designing our own AI systems and how they should behave. Should they act like humans do, or think like humans do, or act and think rationally? We'll define what rational agents are and explore task environments before completing our Python review. At the end of the week, you will work on your first of three programming assignments.
What's included
9 videos3 assignments1 programming assignment
In artificial intelligence, a surprising number of tasks that we want to solve can be cast as search problems. This week, we will introduce the formal definition of search problems, and examine some classic algorithms for solving search problems called shortest path algorithms. These are sometimes referred to as “uninformed” search algorithms or “blind” search algorithms, because they are run without any additional knowledge of where our goal lies. We’ll also look at some variants of these algorithms that have computational complexity guarantees.
What's included
10 videos3 assignments1 programming assignment
We can often find a solution to a search problem more quickly if we have some knowledge about how close we are to a goal state. This week we’ll look at the process of incorporating such knowledge into search algorithms, which, when used optimally, can help focus our search efforts so that we avoid exploring actions that move us further away from the goal. We’ll examine the most famous informed search algorithm, A* search, which is guaranteed to find an optimal solution first.
What's included
7 videos3 assignments1 programming assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.