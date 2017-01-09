About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Education
  • Social Psychology
  • Research Methods
  • Qualitative Research
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Unicef

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Interdependent & Independent Actions + Empirical Expectations

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 48 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Normative Expectations + Personal Normative Beliefs

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 30 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Conditional Preferences + Social Norms

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Pluralistic Ignorance + Measuring Norms

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 90 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes

