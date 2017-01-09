This is a course on social norms, the rules that glue societies together. It teaches how to diagnose social norms, and how to distinguish them from other social constructs, like customs or conventions. These distinctions are crucial for effective policy interventions aimed to create new, beneficial norms or eliminate harmful ones. The course teaches how to measure social norms and the expectations that support them, and how to decide whether they cause specific behaviors. The course is a joint Penn-UNICEF project, and it includes many examples of norms that sustain behaviors like child marriage, gender violence and sanitation practices.
Social Norms, Social Change IUniversity of Pennsylvania
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Education
- Social Psychology
- Research Methods
- Qualitative Research
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Interdependent & Independent Actions + Empirical Expectations
Welcome Social Norms, Social Change. This course aims to give you the tools to understand, measure, and change collective practices. This module focuses on two of the basic building blocks the theory of social norms is built on: the distinction between interdependent and independent behavior, and empirical expectations.
Normative Expectations + Personal Normative Beliefs
This module adds two more of the basic building blocks of the theory: normative expectations and personal normative beliefs. Although both are "normative" — that is, both have a component dealing with a "should" — there are important differences between normative expectations and personal normative beliefs.
Conditional Preferences + Social Norms
In this module we cover two topics: conditional preferences and social norms. Conditional preferences are the final basic building block of the theory of social norms. After studying all these building blocks, we can finally assemble them to understand what it means for a collective practice to be a social norm.
Pluralistic Ignorance + Measuring Norms
This module covers two important topics: pluralistic ignorance and norm measurement. Sometimes individuals endorse their social norms, but sometimes they do not. Knowing when a norm is endorsed is crucial for intervention. But how do we know we are dealing with a social norm or whether it's endorsed? Measurement answers that question.
Reviews
- 5 stars72.95%
- 4 stars20.29%
- 3 stars4.98%
- 2 stars0.91%
- 1 star0.85%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SOCIAL NORMS, SOCIAL CHANGE I
It's useful , it help me to know more about spreading of any norm,custom ,etc and help me to know ways of distinguish it and helping people to differentiate between good and bad one .
Firstly thank you to UNICEF and Pennsylvania University for this opportunity . This course for really helpful to knowledge in Social environment and teach in practically about Behavior.
Really enjoyed this course. Insightful. Professor clearly communicates course content. Could do without all the opening jingles/intros since the video clips are really short, though.
GOOD course i learn from it a lot of information and concepts about the community and how to analyse the behavior of my community and think different about the solution of the problem .
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.