About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Intellectual Property Law Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the basic elements of copyright

  • Describe what copyright does and does not protect

  • Explain the limits of copyright protection

  • Analyze fair use and other complex doctrines that extend from copyright law

Skills you will gain

  • Copyright
  • Copyright Protection
  • Fair Use
Course 2 of 4 in the
Intellectual Property Law Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Copyright?

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Copyright's Basic Rights

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Copyright's Advanced Rights

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Limitations and Exceptions to Copyright

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Intellectual Property Law Specialization

Intellectual Property Law

