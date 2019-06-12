Copyright law is unique in the greater intellectual property regime, as it protects original expression that is fixed in a tangible medium and is the product of authorship. This course is designed for creative professionals — such as screenwriters, musicians, documentary filmmakers or artists — who want to understand the scope and limits of which works can enjoy U.S. copyright protection. The course will introduce students to the workings of copyright law through an examination of the system’s basic principles, rules, and institutions. Topics will include; the justifications for copyright law, copyrightable subject matter, authorship, the nature and scope of copyright’s exclusive rights, fair use, and remedies for infringement.
This course is part of the Intellectual Property Law Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify the basic elements of copyright
Describe what copyright does and does not protect
Explain the limits of copyright protection
Analyze fair use and other complex doctrines that extend from copyright law
Skills you will gain
- Copyright
- Copyright Protection
- Fair Use
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Copyright?
We begin our examination of copyright law by exploring what works are eligible for copyright protection, and the basic requirements for attaining copyright protection.
Copyright's Basic Rights
So you have a copyright - what does that mean? This module explores the important bundle of rights that accompany copyright protection.
Copyright's Advanced Rights
What can you do with your copyright? This module explores the advanced rights available to copyright holders.
Limitations and Exceptions to Copyright
Under what circumstances do we limit the rights of copyright holders? This module examines the ever-important Fair Use Doctrine.
Reviews
- 5 stars85.08%
- 4 stars12.90%
- 3 stars1.61%
- 2 stars0.40%
TOP REVIEWS FROM COPYRIGHT LAW
An excellent course, to understand the ever increasing scope and ambit of intellectual property rights and its discourse in Society!
it has to get updated, otherwise a brilliant course
The instructor's voice got pretty annoying after a while but overall fairly engaging. The name of the company in the summative assignment also got a really good laugh out of me.
Extremely informative! The instructor was great! Don't miss this out if you're into intellectual property law, especially studying the intricacies of copyright.
About the Intellectual Property Law Specialization
Intellectual property is the currency of the tech world. The pharmaceutical patent for Lipitor generated over $100 billion in revenue, the copyright for the Harry Potter franchise has generated over $25 billion to date, and the trademarked brands of the world’s largest tech companies now eclipse $100 billion in value. But what makes these intangible assets so valuable?
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.