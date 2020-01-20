VS
Jul 28, 2020
Extremely informative! The instructor was great! Don't miss this out if you're into intellectual property law, especially studying the intricacies of copyright.
VS
Dec 7, 2021
Absolutely loved the course, it solved many of the queries that i had regarding copyrights and to whom they are available and under what circumstances.
By Ajeeth A•
Jan 19, 2020
Great course, great examination of student's knowledge. Highly recommend to others seeking an introduction to copyright law!
By Samuel L•
Sep 6, 2019
Good comprehensive overview of US copyright laws. I think after completing this course, the project at the end made me think critically and select rights on a case-by-case nature. However, I felt like the course could use a better summary in terms of practical methods, it still felt ambiguous and open ended. (Copyright law is still quite flexible, but the instructor appears to be holding back with an air of complexity that isn't clearly demonstrated in the slides and doesn't assure the learner of next steps.)
By Apurv S•
May 12, 2020
I found this course to be extremely well-structured and quite helpful in learning the basics of Copyright Law. Right in the beginning, I was informed that I cannot rely on this course as a substitute for what is taught as part of copyright as a subject in law school and think the course does exactly what it set out to do, which is basically to impart knowledge of the FUNDAMENTALS of the subject for laymen and legal professionals alike. Keeping that in mind, this course will clear up any misunderstandings you may have about the subject, regardless of whether you have a legal background or not.
By Kaushik D•
Jun 13, 2019
An excellent course, to understand the ever increasing scope and ambit of intellectual property rights and its discourse in Society!
By Gabriele G•
Jun 14, 2019
I would have liked more application cases
By CHRISTOPHER E H•
Jul 20, 2019
This is a great course! It opened my mind and gave me clear understanding on the complexities of Copyright Law. Very informative, the lecturer gave his crisp discussions on the matter. it is easily understandable and simple. Thank you Sir!
By Ger H•
Apr 14, 2020
really well put together and a great refresher on US copyright law. It was a joy to follow the readings, the videos (very clear and succinct Professor) and the study helped occupy time during this pandemic period.
By Nathalia A M H•
Apr 22, 2020
The explanations of the themes in the course are easy to understand and the activities gave the opportunity to put on practices everything that we learn in the course.
By Joel A C•
Feb 17, 2020
Really great! I learned a lot. Though the time to peer review remains an issue. It is a good course.
By Isha S•
Jan 10, 2021
Great course and amazing teacher! Very clear and interesting content. Totally recommend!
By Waliat B J•
Apr 10, 2020
It’s an excellent course that has a lot of knowledge to impact on students
By Feng X•
Apr 15, 2020
Excellent course. Fantastic Delivery. I highly recommend this course.
By JOSE E C P•
Dec 7, 2019
Excellent material, well-explained, I highly recommend it
By Emma V•
Oct 19, 2019
Un cours très intéressant et instructif !
By Tammy D M•
Aug 7, 2019
I learned a great deal!
By Akshay S S•
Oct 15, 2019
thank you
By Mukhtar K•
Oct 7, 2019
Perfect
By MURTAZA M•
Sep 17, 2019
Great
By Michael J•
May 24, 2020
This is a really excellent course. A great overview of copyright law, with lots packed into the 4 lectures. Lots of good material including links to online articles and you can learn at your own pace. If you are looking for a good bird's eye view of US copyright law, just should definitely take this course.
By Simran B•
Apr 29, 2022
the instructor explained the subtle intricacies of the copyright very well . the explanation of every right was very lucid and helped to build own understanding as well critical thinking and judgement about the law , its implementation and violation.
By Deborah L B•
Jul 28, 2020
Shyam Balganesh is an excellent lecturer. This course, as well as the introductory course on IP law, are enlightening -- especially for those of us "old schoolers" who took a copyright class before the Internet existed.
By Saschana G•
Dec 6, 2021
Being a writer of poetry mainly, and presently transitioning into the writing arena, this course has definitely provided me with relevant, life long knowledge that will steer me in the right direction.
By Edgar S•
Nov 24, 2020
Un muy buen curso que te da las bases y nociones fundamentales sobre "Copyright" Excelente para aquellos interesados en el tema o que se encuentren en areas laborales afines al mismo.
By Vedant S•
Jul 29, 2020
