Copyright questions about different formats (data, images, music and video) can be especially difficult. Sometimes the law specifically distinguishes between these different formats, and in most cases there are media-specific considerations that impact a copyright analysis. In this course we will look at four different media, paying special attention to the unique issues for each one and the kinds of information that is important when making copyright decisions for each type of material. We will work through fair use issues for each multimedia format, look at format-specific exceptions in the law, and consider unique issues for seeking permission for film, music, images and data.
Copyright for Multimedia
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is known around the world for innovative teaching and research. Regularly ranked as the nation’s best value for academic quality, UNC has produced the most Rhodes Scholars for the past 25 years among U.S. public research universities.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Getting Started
Copyright questions about different formats – data, images, music and video – can be especially difficult. Sometimes the law specifically distinguishes between these different formats, and in most cases there are media-specific considerations that impact a copyright analysis. In this course we will look at four different media types, paying special attention to the unique issues for each one and the kinds of information that are important when making copyright decisions. We will work through fair use issues for each multimedia format, look at specific exceptions in the law, and consider unique issues for seeking permission for film, music, images and data. At the end of this course, participants will have a deeper understanding of how to apply our framework for making copyright decisions, and will be more comfortable with assessing multimedia issues.
Data
Data can refer to many different types of materials, and the copyright situation is different depending on what particular type of data is meant. In this module we will consider the different potential types of data, the rights associated with each one, and the copyright considerations involved when using data. We will look carefully at how fair use applies in various data-use situations.
Images
Those who create or use works of visual arts benefit from an understanding copyright protections and exemptions. Topics covered in this module include which works of visual arts get copyright protection, what special rights are afforded artists under the Visual Artists Rights Act (VARA), how to apply the TEACH Act and fair use to images, and what steps to take if you need to seek permission. Finally, some attention will be given to social media, implied licenses that can arise when posting and using images, and privacy.
Music and Audio
Copyright for music, and especially for recording music, is extremely complicated and difficult to untangle. In this module we will explore the multiple rights that must be accounted for in almost every musical composition or recording. We will pay special attention to the multitude of licenses that come in to play when creating or using music. Exceptions for using music in teaching will be covered, and we will examine fair use considerations for different musical situations in detail. This is a module that has important implications for musicians, music teachers, librarians, and all those who want to use or reuse music.
Film and Video
Copyright issues for film tend to be complicated because of the number of creators and creative works that come together to make them. In this module, students will learn to apply the fundamentals of copyright with regard to film. Topics covered include identification of the various rights and rights holders involved in many films, the role of copyright exceptions when creating or using film in educational settings, and when and how to seek permission to make use of copyrighted material in films.
Reviews
Excellent course, incredibly informative and very well taught. Highly recommend to anyone interested in entertainment as well as the laws and liability involved.
Thank you for the course! Enjoyed it a lot. Love teachers voices and the way of delivering material.
I don't know how you did it; you made the subject of copyright law fascinating. And you clearly and presented very important and useful information. Thank you.
Excellent course. The tests and quizzes were challenging. I look forward to taking the copyright for Librarians course as well.
