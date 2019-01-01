Kevin Smith was director of the Office of Copyright and Scholarly Communications and is both a librarian and an attorney experienced in copyright and technology law. Kevin's principal role at Duke was to teach and advise faculty, administrators and students about copyright, intellectual property licensing and scholarly publishing. He also served as a resource on local and national policy in order to help the University community stay informed and involved with the changing landscape of scholarly publication. Kevin was the immediate past chair of the ACRL's Committee on Research and the Scholarly environment, and served on the steering committee for SPARC, the Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition. He is a frequent speaker and author on issues of copyright in higher education.