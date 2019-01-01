The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Logo

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is known around the world for innovative teaching and research. Regularly ranked as the nation’s best value for academic quality, UNC has produced the most Rhodes Scholars for the past 25 years among U.S. public research universities.

Anne Gilliland, JD, MLS

Scholarly Communications Officer
University Libraries, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Carrie Donley

Director of CHANL (Chapel Hill Analytical and Nanofabrication Laboratory)
Applied Physical Sciences, UNC Chapel Hill
Donald Hornstein

Aubrey L. Brooks Professor of Law
Dr. Lorraine Alexander

Clinical Associate Professor, Director of Distance Learning (North Carolina Institute for Public Health)
Department of Epidemiology, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health
Dr. Evan Feldman

Associate Professor & Wind Ensemble Conductor
Music
Dr. William Ferris

Joel R. Williamson Eminent Professor of History; Senior Associate Director of CSAS; Adjunct Professor in the Curriculum in Folklore
Department of History
Dr. Barbara L. Fredrickson

Kenan Distinguished Professor of Psychology, Director of the Social Psychology Doctoral Program and the Positive Emotions and Psychophysiology Laboratory, President-Elect, International Positive Psychology Association
Kenan-Flagler School of Business
Dr. Ram Neta

Professor
Philosophy
Dr. Holden Thorp, PhD

Provost and Professor of Chemistry and Medicine
Chemistry
Dr. Mitch Prinstein

John Van Seters Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, and Author of Popular: Finding Happiness and Success in a World That Cares Too Much About the Wrong Kinds of Relationships
UNC Department of Psychology and Neuroscience
Dr. Karin Yeatts

Clinical Associate Professor
Department of Epidemiology, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health
Evelyn Cook

Associate Director
North Carolina Statewide Program for Infection Control and Epidemiology (SPICE)
Helen Tibbo

Alumni Distinguished Professor
School of Information and Library Science
James Cahoon

Assistant Professor
Chemistry, UNC Chapel Hill
Professor Buck Goldstein

University Entrepreneur in Residence and Professor of the Practice
Economics
