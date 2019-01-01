Profile

James Cahoon

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Dr. James Cahoon is an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry at UNC-Chapel Hill. His research is focused on the chemical synthesis of semiconductor nanomaterials with unique physical properties that can enable a range of technologies, from solar cells to solid-state memory. His Ph.D. background is in experimental physical chemistry, and his post-doctoral training focused on nanomaterial synthesis, a topic at the border of physical chemistry, inorganic materials, and engineering. At UNC, he has combined these backgrounds to develop a research program that emphasizes nanomaterials synthesis coupled with detailed physical characterization and computational modeling. By combining these three key areas - synthesis, measurement, and modeling - his research group has a general strategy to develop new materials with specific properties and function under the overarching theme "morphology encodes function." Professor Cahoon has received several accolades including an IC Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard University (2009-2011); Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship (2002); National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship (2004); ACS Physical Chemistry Division Post-doctoral Research Award (2010); Packard Fellowship for Science and Engineering (2014); Sloan Research Fellowship (2015); Cottrell Scholar Award (2015); and NSF CAREER Award (2016). He received his B.S. in Chemistry from William & Mary in 2003 and Ph.D in Physical Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley in 2008. He also trained as a postdoc under the leadership of Prof. Charles Lieber at Harvard University before joining the faculty at UNC in 2011.

    Courses

    Nanotechnology: A Maker’s Course

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder