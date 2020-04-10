How can we create nano-structures that are 10,000 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair? How can we “see” at the nano-scale? Through instruction and lab demonstrations, in this course you will obtain a rich understanding of the capabilities of nanotechnology tools, and how to use this equipment for nano-scale fabrication and characterization. The nanoscale is the next frontier of the Maker culture, where designs become reality. To become a Nanotechnology Maker pioneer, we will introduce you to the practical knowledge, skills, and tools that can turn your nanotechnology ideas into physical form and that enable you to image objects at the nano-scale.
Carrie DonleyDirector of CHANL (Chapel Hill Analytical and Nanofabrication Laboratory)
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
NC State was founded with a purpose: to create economic, societal and intellectual prosperity for the people of North Carolina and the country. We began as a land-grant institution teaching the agricultural and mechanical arts. Today, we’re a pre-eminent research enterprise that excels in science, technology, engineering, math, design, the humanities and social sciences, textiles and veterinary medicine.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is known around the world for innovative teaching and research. Regularly ranked as the nation’s best value for academic quality, UNC has produced the most Rhodes Scholars for the past 25 years among U.S. public research universities.
Introduction to Nanotechnology
Welcome to Nanotechnology! In this module, you will learn some of the basics of nanofabrication and nanocharacterization techniques as well as specific applications of nanotechnology in commercial products. You’ll be able to explain why a cleanroom and vacuum environment are necessary for creating nanotechnology products. Finally, you will be able to explain how we use light, x-rays, and electron beams to characterize objects at the nanoscale. For more detailed learning objectives for each video, please see the first reading.
Nano Measurement and Characterization Tools: Scanning Electron Microscopy and Energy-Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy
After this module, you will be able to explain sample preparation and imaging techniques used in scanning electron microscopy. You will also be able to explain the benefits of environmental scanning electron microscopy. Furthermore, you will discover how energy-dispersive x-ray spectroscopy can be paired with scanning electron microscopy to gain elemental information about samples.
Nano Measurement and Characterization Tools: Transmission Electron Microscopy
In this module, we will look at transmission electron microscopy and cryo-transmission electron microscopy. You will learn to describe the basic function of the equipment as well as how samples are prepared and imaged using these techniques.
Nano Measurement and Characterization Tools: X-ray and Optical Characterization
In this module, we will see demonstrations of micro-computed tomography, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, and optical spectroscopy. You will learn the basic function of the equipment and how samples are prepared and measured.
Its a really nice informative course. But Etching was really boring part and difficult to understand compared to other parts of the module. If that can be made more friendly it would be great.
The content of this course was very well presented. All the demonstration videos made understanding the content easier. Had an amazing experience while learning the course materials.
As micro and nanotechnology student, I understand each and every videos. The information given here is highly understanding, precise, experimental overview all up to the mark. Highly recommended
Thanks Coursera and all respected professors. it was a Perfect Course , i am so happy to learn Nanotechnology through this course and from all respected Professors. Thank you very much
