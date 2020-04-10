About this Course

78,382 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Placeholder

North Carolina State University

Placeholder

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(39,996 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Nanotechnology

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Nano Measurement and Characterization Tools: Scanning Electron Microscopy and Energy-Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Nano Measurement and Characterization Tools: Transmission Electron Microscopy

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Nano Measurement and Characterization Tools: X-ray and Optical Characterization

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NANOTECHNOLOGY: A MAKER’S COURSE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder