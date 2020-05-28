RM
May 21, 2020
Highly informative..Nan Jokerst , you are the best teacher .Amazing team work with proper theory as well as practical knowledge. I gained my interest in Nanotech. Thankyou for the wonderful sessions.
HC
Apr 4, 2021
It's a wonderful course for anybody looking to gain some good insights on Nanotechnology along with practical exposure. Nan Jokerst, you are an amazing teacher.\n\nWould highly recommend this course!
By Md. S I•
May 28, 2020
In my undergrad I have learned about fabrication in the VLSI course, now I have got the gest of cooking. thank you for such a course, hope I will get some further help from rtnn.org & RTNN team.
By Kh S A•
Apr 7, 2019
It helped me a lot giving brief description of nanocharacterization and nanofabrication processes. It will definitely help me in further study and researches on nanotechnology.
By Ashutosh W•
Oct 27, 2017
Hello guys, My name is Ashutosh W from India. I have done MTech in Nanotechnology and now I am planning to join PhD in the field of Nanotechnology. This course is beacon for my higher education in material characterisation. The rudimentary concepts along with a practical demonstration gave a better perspective to learn about these equipment. Thank you so much to all the instructors and demonstrators to make this course very interesting.
By Riya m•
May 22, 2020
By Angela S•
Aug 23, 2020
Hello everyone,
I want to thank you all for giving me the opportunity to learn about nanotechnology from the best. The course was very interesting and I really enjoy it. Thank you very much!
By GAN K C•
Feb 13, 2019
Very informative, the structure of lectures were well-organised and nicely done. Fantastically, I was able to learn and gain so much from this course. Really appreciated :-)
By Esteban G•
May 7, 2020
Very interesting course. I'm a lecturer at a higher University in Colombia, at a bachelor program called Nanotechnology Engineering. Specifically related to this, I teach two courses: "Nanomaterial Characterization Techniques" and "Nanomaterial Synthesis and Manufacturing Techniques". In these courses we have around 2/3 of theory and 1/3 experimental. Unfortunately, with the Coronavirus crisis we couldn't return to the University nor use the laboratories. We were not prepared for online lab demonstrations. Together with my group of 20 students we followed your course and could at least cover some of the experimental aspects that we couldn't cover during our courses. Thank you!
By Youssef D•
May 13, 2020
I applied for a joint master's degree in Nanomedicine, thus I looked up for a course to get familiar with Nanotechnology and its applications. "Nanotechnology: A Maker's Course" is a great choice to obtain the prerequisite knowledge to confidently pursue a career in Nanotechnology related field. Furthermore, the practical demonstration in each week is the most unique part offered by this course; enables the participant to learn the detailed steps and precautions of each technique mentioned through the course.
By Christoph M•
Dec 8, 2019
Terrific course!!! Very well designed and organized, exciting, challenging and informative at once, if you are interested in this matter. Would love to learn more in comparable or sequel courses from RTNN. Definitely interested in engaging more in nanotechnology in general!
Big thanks to all the involved lecturers, tutors and other contributors to this delightful online course!
By Umesh P•
Jun 4, 2021
I would recommend this course for all material science or related domain students or even professional to understand the basics. It is commandable to design this course in so unique way that it engages all level of learners. This is the course that make learning more interactive and more fun. I completed this course in 2 days.
By Muhammad J S•
Dec 2, 2019
This course was very helpful to understand the basic fabrication techniques for making micro and nanodevices. I can confidently use equipment in my laboratory after doing this course. Thank you
By Mitesh J•
Apr 11, 2020
Its a really nice informative course. But Etching was really boring part and difficult to understand compared to other parts of the module. If that can be made more friendly it would be great.
By Sarmad A Q•
Sep 18, 2019
This is a very informative course for scientists and researchers especially working in materials science and engineering. I would gladly recommend this course to my research fellows
By Abhishek R•
Mar 5, 2019
Topics covered and concepts were precise, to the point and well explained. Both practical and theoretical aspects were taught which is very rare to receive in an online course.
By daksh m•
Apr 10, 2019
excellent
By Pooja G•
Oct 16, 2018
This course offers an overview of the main nanocharacterization and nanofabication techniques. I would definitely recommend it as an introductory course to anyone curious about a career in nanotechnology.
The weekly quizzes help retain relevant information although I found some questions to be superficial while others focus on information that's not adequately highlighted in the video lectures.
Though the professors themselves are enthusiastic about the course content, the PhD students that aid them along the way could show more liveliness -- often they talk too softly, don't enunciate words clearly, seem down right angry at the teleprompter.
By Eric J•
Jul 6, 2020
Horrible and Worst course I have taken. Information was too too repetitive, like really repetitive! The reason why is that some videos are the same like the intro the information about nanotechnology, graphs, the video about going to the lab and a lot of other things. Got very bored with the course when I was in week 3 and it made me lose interest. Videos are too long and is just straight explanation and no excitement. I give this a 1 star out of 5!!!
By Asokan J•
Sep 11, 2020
First I Thank Duke University, Head, Dr. Nan Jokerst and Faculty members for giving me the opportunity to learn this Nanotechnology - A Makers Course- All video lessons are easily understand and well explained by the faculty members. i am very much grateful to all of you. i also request the university to provide download study notes. As I am a Botany Faculty I request you to add content about the use of Nanotechnology/ Nano particles in plant based experiments, particularly medicinal plants. Thank you.I Once again thank Coursera community
By Jahnavi Z•
Mar 31, 2020
I had a real fun time learning with Coursera and Duke University. The classes, explanations and demonstrations were so simple and to the point. The video segments, quizzes were light and crisp, not much time consuming. In a span of few days, I got to explore so many things. I really prefer this over my regular academics. This is the best platform for anyone who is looking out for good knowledge, skills and inspiration. Thank you so much.
By Salil S N•
Feb 17, 2019
Enjoyed and learned a lot, lectures and demonstrations in the same course helped me understand the processes with ease. Thanks to the Professors, Laboratory Managers and Students for their sincere effort to make this course a grand success.
Looking forward to utilize some of the RTNN facilities for my PhD research work, thus enriching my knowledge and getting valuable teachings from eminent and expert individuals.
Thanks a lot. God bless
By Christin S•
Mar 19, 2019
Very comprehensive course covering important topics in the field of nanotechnology and nanofabrication. The course is well structured and well understandable combining videos about theory background and practical demonstrations and also tests your aquired knowledge on the go with multiple choice tests after each section.
By Hemen H•
Mar 17, 2019
I would like to express my thankfulness to you, for your wonderful lessons. I learned a lot of things from you. Your expertise and the way of teaching are quite fantastic. Many thanks again.
By shaik j•
Nov 2, 2019
some mistake questions in quizes rest is good
By Salma A•
Jun 6, 2020
As I have a keen interest in Nano-science specially Nanotechnology, this the best suited course for me. The collaboration of three renowned universities is just wonderful and they have done their best to arrange the course in a systemic and organized way. Besides the step by step approaches to the characterization and fabrication of nano-materials is easy to catch and learn. And also the demonstration after discussing the basic principle of a process helps a lot to understand the lessons as well as I have got the opportunity to have a look of these modern labs just staying at my home. So this is a great chance to pursue this course and having the practical knowledge at a time. I want to thank the Professors and beloved graduate students for their utmost try and passions for making me interested in this topic and I have now a desire to prepare myself for higher studies on Nanotechnology. I would conclude by saying this it has been a great experience and want to thank you all.
By Jerwin J E T•
Jul 16, 2020
I am already working as a chemist and I find this course beneficial as I hope to advance in my career. I plan to pursue master’s degree in nano-chemistry in the future and this course intensified my interest in the field. The lectures were easy to understand and I like the idea that the common tools used in nanotechnology are presented - including the basic theories, sample preparation, and instrumentation. Living in a third word country, the course made it possible for me to understand the basic operation of some nanotechnology equipment through video presentation. The instructors were also clear in explaining concepts and all the examples were on point. I highly recommend this course to anyone who wants to pursue a career in nanotechnology.