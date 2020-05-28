About this Course

6,553 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Nanowire-based Sensors

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Carbon Nanotube-based Sensors

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 60 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Sensors based on Nanostructures of Metal Oxide

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Sensors based on Polymeric Nanostructures

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 66 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NANOTECHNOLOGY AND NANOSENSORS, PART 2

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder