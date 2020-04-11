VK
Jun 3, 2020
This was one of the best courses to learn about nanosensors especially some new topics like E skin technology. Thank you, professor Haick for delivering wonderful lectures in both the parts
Jul 5, 2017
This course was tasking but very rewarding! I came from 0% Nanotechnology knowledge to 80% with this course. It has improved my creativity.
By Parth A R•
Apr 11, 2020
The only issue I faced was that the professor is very fast in explaining the concepts. There must be some white board and markers so that the students can effectively learn the course. Only teaching through PPT's is not sufficient probably.
By DINESH R R•
Mar 17, 2019
This course was a great balance between enjoyable and challenging task. I didn’t expect it to be so cool and exciting to learn things about Nanosensors. It was a splendid challenge and I enjoyed being pushed to grow. My tutor encouraged me to do my best and got to know me through the project and review which I did during this course.
By Mubashar R•
Sep 3, 2016
This course provides a comprehensive overview of the field. Course instructor, Prof. Hossaim Haick, has excellently explained current trends and future prospects. Together with part 1 of the course, I will recommend it to all students working in nanotechnology.
Thanks and best regards,
Mubashar Rehman
By MONINUOLA F S•
Aug 12, 2020
Great course ! Interesting concepts,novelty in senses, detection ... and teaching.I enjoyed the course, very inspiring for nanotechnology research.
Thank you Prof Haick Hossam and the team at Technion – Israel Institute of Technology
By venkataratnam k•
Jun 4, 2020
This was one of the best courses to learn about nanosensors especially some new topics like E skin technology. Thank you, professor Haick for delivering wonderful lectures in both the parts
By Gian L P•
May 16, 2020
Very well organized and exposed. If it is possible I would add some real experiments, as the one of the gold nanoparticle synthesis in Part 1, to give an idea of synthesis and fabrication.
By Oshin O•
Jul 6, 2017
This course was tasking but very rewarding! I came from 0% Nanotechnology knowledge to 80% with this course. It has improved my creativity.
By Jesús A C B•
Jun 8, 2017
Excellent course, I congratulate Professor Haick for his dedication to the organization of the subjects and their explanation in each class
By Emily P•
Oct 15, 2020
Excellent course, I finished completing my knowledge with the nanotechnology line. I will recommend it 100%
By BESTLEY J S•
Mar 31, 2020
Great. Thank You Technion Israel Institute of Technology and Professor Hossam Haick. Amazing Course. !!
By Nguyễn V A•
Dec 8, 2021
The course is great. Help learners grasp the general concept of nano-semiconductors. Moreover, the peer review exercise is very interesting. I am very satisfied with the overall course.
By Dr. M M•
Jun 21, 2020
Good course for the real life applications using Nano Technology and Nano sensors
By PEDDADA V S•
May 29, 2020
Excellent course we gained knowledge from these both courses part 1 and part 2
By Choudhary M A•
Sep 4, 2018
Good course designed to enhanced the knowledge of nano technology applications
By Shaik L•
Jul 22, 2020
Thank you all.I am very happy to to your peer reviews. Once thank you all
By Mr.KAUSTUBH K S•
Mar 30, 2020
Superb.......It is my first certification from coursera
By Himabindu B•
Jun 2, 2020
Very good course. Get a new ideas about sensors
By Evgenia G•
Feb 16, 2017
Course on Nanotechnology was great as usual!
By Manoj B•
May 19, 2020
Syllabus is excellent. Videos are very good
By Paola K T R•
Sep 2, 2020
Great course! very useful and complete
By Dhruva M•
Nov 5, 2017
Like the course, it is well explained.
By Sri S B D R S C S•
Aug 15, 2020
Very interesting and useful course
By Dr M R K•
May 16, 2020
Its my interest to do it
By Rubaiyet R B•
Sep 22, 2020
Very interesting course
By Dr D R A•
Aug 10, 2020
Excellent content...