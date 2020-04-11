Chevron Left
Learn about novel sensing tools that make use of nanotechnology to screen, detect and monitor various events in personal or professional life. Together, we will lay the groundwork for infinite innovative applications, starting from diagnosis and treatments of diseases, continuing with quality control of goods and environmental aspects, and ending with monitoring security issues. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Nanotechnology and nanosensors are broad, interdisciplinary areas that encompass (bio)chemistry, physics, biology, materials science, electrical engineering and more. The present course will provide a survey on some of the fundamental principles behind nanotechnology and nanomaterials and their vital role in novel sensing properties and applications. The course will discuss interesting interdisciplinary scientific and engineering knowledge at the nanoscale to understand fundamental physical differences at the nanosensors. By the end of the two parts of the course, students will understand the fabrication, characterization, and manipulation of nanomaterials, nanosensors, and how they can be exploited for new applications. Also, students will apply their knowledge of nanotechnology and nanosensors to a topic of personal interest in this course. - - - - - - - -- -- -- - - - - COURSE OBJECTIVES The course main objective is to enhance critical, creative, and innovative thinking. The course encourages multicultural group work, constructing international 'thinking tanks' for the creation of new ideas. Throughout the course, you will be asked to reflect upon your learning, think "out of the box", and suggest creative ideas. The two parts of the course are set to encourage the understanding of: 1. The importance of nanoscale materials for sensing applications. 2. Approaches used for characterizing sensors based nanomaterials. 3. Approaches used for tailoring nanomaterials for a specific sensing application. 4. Metallic and semiconductor nanoparticles. 5. Organic and inorganic nanotubes and nanowires. 6. Optical, mechanical and chemical sensors based on nanomaterials. 7. Hybrid nanomaterial-based sensors. ---------------- We recommend that you read the following supplementary reading materials: -Jiří Janata, Principles of Chemical Sensors, Springer, 2d Edition (1989). -Roger George Jackson, Novel Sensors and Sensing, CRC Press (2004). _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Teaching Team About Professor Haick Hossam Professor Hossam Haick is an expert in the field of nanotechnology, nanosensors, and non-invasive disease diagnosis. Prof. Haick is the recipient of the prestigious Marie Curie Excellence Award, ERC Award, and the FP-7 Health Award. He is also the recipient of more than 42 international honors and prizes for his achievements, including a Knight of the Order of Academic Palms (conferred by the French Government) and the “List of the World’s Top 35 Young Scientists”, and the Discovery Award of the Bill & Melinda Gates. Prof. Haick is the founder and the leader of a European consortium of eight universities and companies for the development of advanced generation of nanosensors for disease diagnosis. He also serves as an associate editor of the two journals and serves as an advisory consultant to the Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) – the world's authority for chemical information - a senior scientific advisory member of several national and international companies and institutes, and as a scientific evaluator in the European Commission. Email: hhossam@technion.ac.il _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Course Staff Meital Bar-Segev, Teaching Assistant: Received her B.A. (Cum Laude) in Chemistry and B.Sc (Cum Laude) in Materials Engineering from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology (both in 2010). During her studies, she worked in a student position at Tower Semiconductors Ltd. After graduation she worked at Alfred Mann Institute in the Technion (AMIT) as a process development engineer. Currently, she performs her Ph.D. degree (direct track) in the Russell Berrie Nanotechnology Institute (RBNI) of the Technion under the supervision of Prof. Hossam Haick. The research of Meital focuses is the development of electronic skin based on nanoparticles. Abeer Watted, Teaching Assistant: Received her B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Transportation and Highways Engineering from the Technion. She is a Ph.D. student at the Faculty of Education in Science and Technology at the Technion, under the supervision of Asst. Prof. Miri Barak. She received a second master degree in Educatu in Science and Technology from the Technion in 2013. Her research focuses on science education and inquiry-based laboratories. Currently, Abeer works as a lecturer at Al-Qasemi Academic College of Education, where she serves also as the head of Civil Engineering Department. Maya Usher, Teaching Assistant: Received her B.A. and M.A. (Cum Laude) in Communication Studies from Sapir Academic College and Ben Gurion University- Israel (2009; 2013 respectively). Currently, Maya is a PhD. candidate at the Faculty of Education in Science and Technology at the Technion, under the supervision of Asst. Prof. Miri Barak. Her research focuses on examining online collaborative learning in small multicultural groups. Muhammad Khatib, Teaching Assistant: Received his B.Sc in Biochemical Engineering from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology (2015). His final research project, conducted with Prof. Avi Schroeder, dealt with harnessing liposome-based drug delivery systems to applications in precise agriculture. Currently, he performs his Ph.D. (special track) in the Department of Chemical Engineering of the Technion under the supervision of Prof. Hossam Haick, and his research focuses on self-healing devices for monitoring infectious diseases. Miri Barak, Pedagogical Advisor: Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Education in Science and Technology, Technion- Israel Institute of Technology. She is the Head of the Science and Learning Technologies group and the advisor of graduate students. Her academic activities focus on developing, integrating, and evaluating science education curricula at school and higher education levels. Her studies involve the use of information and communication technologies (ICT), with emphasis on emerging web-2.0 and cloud applications, to foster meaningful learning and high-order thinking....

VK

Jun 3, 2020

This was one of the best courses to learn about nanosensors especially some new topics like E skin technology. Thank you, professor Haick for delivering wonderful lectures in both the parts

OO

Jul 5, 2017

This course was tasking but very rewarding! I came from 0% Nanotechnology knowledge to 80% with this course. It has improved my creativity.

By Parth A R

Apr 11, 2020

The only issue I faced was that the professor is very fast in explaining the concepts. There must be some white board and markers so that the students can effectively learn the course. Only teaching through PPT's is not sufficient probably.

By DINESH R R

Mar 17, 2019

This course was a great balance between enjoyable and challenging task. I didn’t expect it to be so cool and exciting to learn things about Nanosensors. It was a splendid challenge and I enjoyed being pushed to grow. My tutor encouraged me to do my best and got to know me through the project and review which I did during this course.

By Mubashar R

Sep 3, 2016

This course provides a comprehensive overview of the field. Course instructor, Prof. Hossaim Haick, has excellently explained current trends and future prospects. Together with part 1 of the course, I will recommend it to all students working in nanotechnology.

Thanks and best regards,

Mubashar Rehman

By MONINUOLA F S

Aug 12, 2020

Great course ! Interesting concepts,novelty in senses, detection ... and teaching.I enjoyed the course, very inspiring for nanotechnology research.

Thank you Prof Haick Hossam and the team at Technion – Israel Institute of Technology

By venkataratnam k

Jun 4, 2020

This was one of the best courses to learn about nanosensors especially some new topics like E skin technology. Thank you, professor Haick for delivering wonderful lectures in both the parts

By Gian L P

May 16, 2020

Very well organized and exposed. If it is possible I would add some real experiments, as the one of the gold nanoparticle synthesis in Part 1, to give an idea of synthesis and fabrication.

By Oshin O

Jul 6, 2017

This course was tasking but very rewarding! I came from 0% Nanotechnology knowledge to 80% with this course. It has improved my creativity.

By Jesús A C B

Jun 8, 2017

Excellent course, I congratulate Professor Haick for his dedication to the organization of the subjects and their explanation in each class

By Emily P

Oct 15, 2020

Excellent course, I finished completing my knowledge with the nanotechnology line. I will recommend it 100%

By BESTLEY J S

Mar 31, 2020

Great. Thank You Technion Israel Institute of Technology and Professor Hossam Haick. Amazing Course. !!

By Nguyễn V A

Dec 8, 2021

The course is great. Help learners grasp the general concept of nano-semiconductors. Moreover, the peer review exercise is very interesting. I am very satisfied with the overall course.

By Dr. M M

Jun 21, 2020

Good course for the real life applications using Nano Technology and Nano sensors

By PEDDADA V S

May 29, 2020

Excellent course we gained knowledge from these both courses part 1 and part 2

By Choudhary M A

Sep 4, 2018

Good course designed to enhanced the knowledge of nano technology applications

By Shaik L

Jul 22, 2020

Thank you all.I am very happy to to your peer reviews. Once thank you all

By Mr.KAUSTUBH K S

Mar 30, 2020

Superb.......It is my first certification from coursera

By Himabindu B

Jun 2, 2020

Very good course. Get a new ideas about sensors

By Evgenia G

Feb 16, 2017

Course on Nanotechnology was great as usual!

By Manoj B

May 19, 2020

Syllabus is excellent. Videos are very good

By Paola K T R

Sep 2, 2020

Great course! very useful and complete

By Dhruva M

Nov 5, 2017

Like the course, it is well explained.

By Sri S B D R S C S

Aug 15, 2020

Very interesting and useful course

By Dr M R K

May 16, 2020

Its my interest to do it

By Rubaiyet R B

Sep 22, 2020

Very interesting course

By Dr D R A

Aug 10, 2020

Excellent content...

