Carrie Donley

Director of CHANL (Chapel Hill Analytical and Nanofabrication Laboratory)

    Dr. Carrie Donley is the director of the Chapel Hill Analytical and Nanofabrication Laboratory at UNC-Chapel Hill. She leads a team of staff who oversee a userbase of >300 students/year on micro and nanofabrication tools and associated characterization tools. She has over 15 years of experience with x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, ultraviolet photoelectron spectroscopy, and atomic force spectroscopy, and 10 years of experience with scanning electron microscopy. She holds a PhD in chemistry from the University of Arizona and conducted postdoctoral training at the University of Cambridge and Hewlett Packard before coming to UNC in 2006.

    Nanotechnology: A Maker’s Course

