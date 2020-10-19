About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basics of crystallography, geometrical optics are needed prerequisites; Fourier optics, advanced crystallography and solid state physics will help.

Approx. 46 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will be able to understand papers where TEM has been used and have the necessary theoretical basis for taking a practical training on the TEM.

Intermediate Level

Basics of crystallography, geometrical optics are needed prerequisites; Fourier optics, advanced crystallography and solid state physics will help.

Approx. 46 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Introduction (II)

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 45 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Diffraction basics (I): Ewald sphere / Reciprocal lattice

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 44 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Diffraction basics (II): Multi-beam / Kinematical scattering

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 48 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes

