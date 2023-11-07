Arizona State University
Electron and Ion Beam Characterization
Arizona State University

Electron and Ion Beam Characterization

This course is part of Semiconductor Characterization Specialization

Taught in English

Trevor Thornton

Instructor: Trevor Thornton

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the interaction of electron and ion beams with semiconductor materials.

  • Describe the constituent components of electron and ion beam characterization systems.

  • Describe applications of electron and ion beam characterization.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 5 modules in this course

Electron and ion beams are widely used for both qualitative and quantitative analysis of semiconductor materials and devices. They can be used to image structures with sub-nm resolution and to provide information about elemental composition and dopant concentration. This course describes the fundamentals of electron and ion beam characterization and includes a project that analyzes the surface roughness of a solar cell.

This week introduces the concepts of scanning electron microscopy and how it is used for both qualitative and quantitative sample analysis.

This week, you will learn about Auger electron emission spectroscopy, a powerful technique for surface analysis.

This week, you will learn about secondary ion mass spectroscopy and how it is used to measure the concentration and distribution of constituent materials in semiconductors.

This week, you will complete a case study to assess your ability to use images obtained from an SEM for quantitative surface analysis.

Instructor

Trevor Thornton
Arizona State University
Offered by

Arizona State University

