Optical and X-Ray Characterization
Optical and X-Ray Characterization

This course is part of Semiconductor Characterization Specialization

Taught in English

Trevor Thornton

Instructor: Trevor Thornton

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn

  • Describe the use of light to measure the thickness and refractive index of thin transparent films.

  • Explain how light is absorbed and emitted by semiconductors.

  • Explain the advantages and limitations of optical and X-ray characterization.

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
This course is part of the Semiconductor Characterization Specialization
There are 6 modules in this course

Optical and X-ray techniques are powerful ways to characterize semiconductor thin films. They can be used to measure film thickness, purity and crystalline quality, and for compositional analysis. Modern techniques are fast, turn-key, and generally non-destructive, allowing for rapid assessment of material properties. This course describes the fundamentals of optical and X-ray characterization and provides real-world examples of how they are used in semiconductor manufacturing.

1 video2 readings

This week introduces the concept of reflectance spectroscopy: a rapid, convenient, and non-destructive technique for measuring the thickness of transparent materials.

2 videos1 reading1 quiz

This week, you will learn about ellipsometry, a powerful technique that allows us to extract the thickness and refractive index of transparent layers as thin as a few nanometers.

1 video1 reading1 quiz

This week, you will learn about photoluminescence.

1 video1 reading1 quiz

This week, you will learn about electron microprobe X-ray analysis.

2 videos1 quiz

This week, you will complete a case study to assess your ability to analyze electron microprobe x-ray images to determine the constituent elements in a 40 nm MOSFET.

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Trevor Thornton
Arizona State University
5 Courses

Arizona State University

