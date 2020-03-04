PM
Nov 2, 2020
This is an excellent course, I started from 0 on electron microscopy to having all the theoretical knowledge in this subject. The instructors are extremely helpful as well.
LY
Aug 23, 2020
Amazing content, the concepts were super interesting to learn and think about. Challenging but also invigorating - lots of diagrams to draw and visualise TEM images.
By Mehri G•
Mar 3, 2020
It was really tough to follow the material, specially the Quiz questions. Not a course to improve our knowledge more it was like tough exams to determine the first rank of a competition.
By Martin L L J•
Jun 9, 2020
not an "easy A"
i had to work very hard to successfully complete this course
but i feel rewarded b/c of it to earn the certificate
By Oscar A L G•
May 24, 2020
It really help me a lot understanding the basic principles of TEM. It is really useful if you are immersed in the materials science field. Thank you!
By Antonio V L•
Dec 9, 2021
The subject of the course is great and is probably one of the few dealing with TEM, thus for me is recommendable and I would like to congratulate the professors. However, the course structure makes it very difficult to complete, the questionaries often have questions which are explained on the following sections and “reviewed by other classmates“ activities take too much time to get a review (literally months). Very difficult to complete.
By manuel o•
Mar 3, 2021
Excelente curso, a pesar que no tenia grandes conocimientos al respecto, aprendí mucho gran entrega de información para aprender sobre el uso y manejo del microscopio y análisis de información
By Tan L M•
Jan 12, 2021
A challenging course if there wasn't any pre requisite on microscopy
By Pouya A•
Nov 8, 2021
The amount of knowledge this course gives you after finishing it is absolutely incredible. One is able to understand not only the images that TEM produces in depth , but also how it works and how exactly the images are produced. this causes further understanding of how materials really are on nanoscale and how they react to experiments .
By Anuradha M•
Aug 7, 2020
This course is really very helpful for me. I learnt so many things about TEM. Study material are very well arranged. They organise the whole course in a nice way and present it among learners. I just want to say Thank you to my dear my prof.
Thanks a lot!
By Erico F•
Mar 16, 2022
I have got to learn many things on TEM and electron diffraction on this course. I have been working on the field for many years and I always like to keep learning and improving my skills on TEM and related techniques.
By Prakriti M•
Nov 3, 2020
By Li J Y•
Aug 23, 2020
By Ene V•
Nov 20, 2020
Excellent course for understanding TEM from all points of view, with applied examples and research -derived problems for assignments.
By Dina K•
Mar 21, 2021
This course catch you and do not leave you until you finish it. It really helps with basic theory of TEM.
By Mariia F•
Jun 3, 2020
Extremely useful and very interesting! Very well explained and detailed course!
By Rishabh K•
Oct 20, 2020
Holistic coursework. I liked it and learned a lot!
By yugesh r•
Jul 16, 2020
one of the excellent courses in this field
By Lanting Z•
Apr 29, 2022
Excellent course. Very professional.
By Saurabh Y•
Dec 3, 2020
Very knowledgable and insightful.
By Kweh E L•
Jun 25, 2020
Content is very insightful
By Frankie T T F•
Jul 28, 2020
Sufficient materials
By Naresh A•
Jun 1, 2020
Thank you very much
By Andrey I•
Dec 2, 2019
Amazing course!
By Abhishek K•
Apr 6, 2022
The course should be a bit more explanatory