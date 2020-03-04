Chevron Left
4.6
stars
95 ratings
24 reviews

Learn about the fundamentals of transmission electron microscopy in materials sciences: you will be able to understand papers where TEM has been used and have the necessary theoretical basis for taking a practical training on the TEM. This course provides a comprehensive introduction to transmission electron microscopy (TEM) in the field of materials science. For an instrument operated by a single user, modern TEM provides an analytical platform with unsurpassed versatility, giving access to structural and chemical information from the micrometer to the sub-angstrom scale. In a thin, electron-transparent sample one can measure the crystallinity, grain structure, size, and defects, and the chemical composition. The crystal lattice can be imaged with atomic resolution, allowing observation of grain boundaries and interfaces. It is the only direct structural analysis method for studying nanoparticles. With this course you will gain a deep understanding of modern TEM and the connection between: - the optics and operation of the instrument; - the physics of electron-matter interactions; - insights into the materials properties of the sample. This gives the background to: - identify TEM techniques suitable to solving specific scientific problems; - interpret TEM data presented in articles; appreciate the impact of technological advances that have, for instance, led to sub-angstrom resolution by aberration correction. It can also be the basis for subsequent practical training on this remarkable instrument, and a stepping stone towards learning very advanced techniques with magical names like “dark field holography” or “angular resolved electron energy-loss spectroscopy”. Recommended background: Basics of crystallography and diffraction, college optics (construction of ray diagrams) are absolutely mandatory prerequisites; Fourier optics, more advanced crystallography and solid state physics are of great advantage....

PM

Nov 2, 2020

This is an excellent course, I started from 0 on electron microscopy to having all the theoretical knowledge in this subject. The instructors are extremely helpful as well.

LY

Aug 23, 2020

Amazing content, the concepts were super interesting to learn and think about. Challenging but also invigorating - lots of diagrams to draw and visualise TEM images.

By Mehri G

Mar 3, 2020

It was really tough to follow the material, specially the Quiz questions. Not a course to improve our knowledge more it was like tough exams to determine the first rank of a competition.

By Martin L L J

Jun 9, 2020

not an "easy A"

i had to work very hard to successfully complete this course

but i feel rewarded b/c of it to earn the certificate

By Oscar A L G

May 24, 2020

It really help me a lot understanding the basic principles of TEM. It is really useful if you are immersed in the materials science field. Thank you!

By Antonio V L

Dec 9, 2021

The subject of the course is great and is probably one of the few dealing with TEM, thus for me is recommendable and I would like to congratulate the professors. However, the course structure makes it very difficult to complete, the questionaries often have questions which are explained on the following sections and “reviewed by other classmates“ activities take too much time to get a review (literally months). Very difficult to complete.

By manuel o

Mar 3, 2021

Excelente curso, a pesar que no tenia grandes conocimientos al respecto, aprendí mucho gran entrega de información para aprender sobre el uso y manejo del microscopio y análisis de información

By Tan L M

Jan 12, 2021

A challenging course if there wasn't any pre requisite on microscopy

By Pouya A

Nov 8, 2021

The amount of knowledge this course gives you after finishing it is absolutely incredible. One is able to understand not only the images that TEM produces in depth , but also how it works and how exactly the images are produced. this causes further understanding of how materials really are on nanoscale and how they react to experiments .

By Anuradha M

Aug 7, 2020

This course is really very helpful for me. I learnt so many things about TEM. Study material are very well arranged. They organise the whole course in a nice way and present it among learners. I just want to say Thank you to my dear my prof.

Thanks a lot!

By Erico F

Mar 16, 2022

I have got to learn many things on TEM and electron diffraction on this course. I have been working on the field for many years and I always like to keep learning and improving my skills on TEM and related techniques.

By Prakriti M

Nov 3, 2020

This is an excellent course, I started from 0 on electron microscopy to having all the theoretical knowledge in this subject. The instructors are extremely helpful as well.

By Li J Y

Aug 23, 2020

Amazing content, the concepts were super interesting to learn and think about. Challenging but also invigorating - lots of diagrams to draw and visualise TEM images.

By Ene V

Nov 20, 2020

Excellent course for understanding TEM from all points of view, with applied examples and research -derived problems for assignments.

By Dina K

Mar 21, 2021

This course catch you and do not leave you until you finish it. It really helps with basic theory of TEM.

By Mariia F

Jun 3, 2020

Extremely useful and very interesting! Very well explained and detailed course!

By Rishabh K

Oct 20, 2020

Holistic coursework. I liked it and learned a lot!

By yugesh r

Jul 16, 2020

one of the excellent courses in this field

By Lanting Z

Apr 29, 2022

Excellent course. Very professional.

By Saurabh Y

Dec 3, 2020

Very knowledgable and insightful.

By Kweh E L

Jun 25, 2020

Content is very insightful

By Frankie T T F

Jul 28, 2020

Sufficient materials

By Naresh A

Jun 1, 2020

Thank you very much

By Andrey I

Dec 2, 2019

Amazing course!

By Abhishek K

Apr 6, 2022

The course should be a bit more explanatory

