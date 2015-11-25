This class covers the fundamental principles underlying cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) starting with the basic anatomy of electron microscopes, an introduction to Fourier transforms, and the principles of image formation. Building upon that foundation, the class then covers the sample preparation issues, data collection strategies, and basic image processing workflows for all 3 basic modalities of modern cryo-EM: tomography, single particle analysis, and 2-D crystallography.
Caltech is a world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution, where extraordinary faculty and students seek answers to complex questions, discover new knowledge, lead innovation, and transform our future. Caltech's mission is to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education. We investigate the most challenging, fundamental problems in science and technology in a singularly collegial, interdisciplinary atmosphere, while educating outstanding students to become creative members of society.
Currents, Coils, Knobs and Names: Basic anatomy of the electron microscope
Fourier Transforms and Reciprocal Space for Beginners
Image Formation
Amazing course. The explanations are detailed, but very accessible. The course is very good at giving an intuition for the subject
best course for lab workers ,physics is deal in a great detail
Great introduction to Cryo-EM for biologists that covers all the basics in a clear and concise manner.
An excellent introduction to the topic, explaining from the basics to the detail of things. Useful and recommended to anyone in structural biology.
